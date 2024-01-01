代替案 - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI ナレーションと AI ビデオ ジェネレーター。 俳優、カメラ、オーディオ機器の雇用にお金をかけずに、次のプロフェッショナルなオーディオビジュアル コンテンツを制作します。
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
最高の定性データ分析ソフトウェアを使用して、データの洞察を引き出します。 NVivo は、定性的および混合法のデータからさらに多くのことを発見するのに役立ちます。より豊富な洞察を明らかにし、厳密な証拠に裏付けられた、明確に表現された擁護可能な調査結果を生成します。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn を使用すると、顧客フィードバックのクリーニング、ラベル付け、視覚化をすべて 1 か所で簡単に行うことができます。 最先端の人工知能を搭載。
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
自動化専門家向けのノーコード AI。 最後に、コードを使用せずに、テキストおよびドキュメントのプロセスのためのエンタープライズ グレードの AI 自動化を構築するためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。
InMoment
inmoment.com
InMoment のエクスペリエンス向上 (XI) アプローチは、従来の顧客エクスペリエンス管理を超え、データ、テクノロジー、業界の専門知識を組み合わせたものです。」
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData の中核となるコンピテンシー領域は、会話型 AI (音声認識、対話システム、音声アシスタント) です。自然言語の理解。画像分析（画像の分類とセグメンテーション、物体/顔の検出）。顧客行動分析。同社のプログラマーとデータ サイエンティストのチームは、ビジネス パートナー向けに多数のプロジェクトの実装に成功しました。 Qdata の研究者は、汎用人工知能への革新的なアプローチにも取り組んでいます。
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche は、大量の顧客フィードバックを数分で分析するフィードバック分析プラットフォームで、深い洞察を迅速に提供し、企業がより適切な意思決定を行えるように支援します。 Kapiche のプラットフォームでは、セットアップやコードのフレーム化は必要ありません。すぐに効果が出ます。また、顧客からのフィードバックをすべて 1 か所で分析できます。 Kapiche を使用すると、30 倍の速さで洞察を得ることができます。つまり、結果が得られるまでに何週間も、あるいは何か月も待つ必要がなくなりました。リアルタイムで質問に答えることができます。 CX 指標に対するテーマの影響を簡単に測定し、迅速...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti は、ブランドや学者によって同様に活用されており、どの分野で働いているかに関係なく、誰でもデータを分析して貴重な洞察を明らかにすることができます。基本的な分析タスクから最も詳細な研究プロジェクトまで、ATLAS.ti を使用すると、簡単にロックを解除できます。直観的な調査ツールとクラス最高のテクノロジーを使用して、定性的および混合法のデータから実用的な発見を実現します。 • ネイティブの Mac および Win アプリと Web バージョンにアクセスできます。 • すべての機能とツールが 1 つの完全なソフトウェア パッケージに含まれています。 • 時間と時間を節約します。 A...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola は、研究専門家向けに SaaS 製品を提供する ResTech 企業です。 Kimola Analytics は、特定の消費者のライフスタイルのさまざまな側面を提供します。これらのオーディエンスはユーザーによって定義され、Kimola の人工知能エンジンによって生成されます。これにより、広告主は、視聴者がどこでたむろするのか、テレビで何を視聴するのか、どの有名人やインフルエンサーが好きなのか、そして視聴者の興味に基づいてどのように差別化を図るのかを数秒で理解できるようになります。 Kimola Cognitive は、開発者がアプリで当社のテクノロジーを使用するための API...
Caplena
caplena.com
顧客からのフィードバックの膨大な山を精査するのに数え切れないほどの時間を費やしたことがありますか? Caplena.com は拡張インテリジェンスを使用して、レビューからの大量の自由テキストや自由回答形式の質問への回答を分析するのにかかる時間を大幅に短縮します。 Caplena は数分以内にトピックを特定し、データセット全体に自動タグ付けを行うため、繰り返しの分類から解放されます。本当に重要なことに焦点を当て、より深く、より有意義な洞察を生み出します。
Forsta
forsta.com
Press Ganey の企業である Forsta は、CX (カスタマー エクスペリエンス)、従業員エクスペリエンス (EX)、市場調査の間のサイロを打破する包括的なエクスペリエンスおよびリサーチ テクノロジ プラットフォームである HX (ヒューマン エクスペリエンス) プラットフォームを強化し、企業が視聴者の体験をより深く、より完全に理解することができます。 HX プラットフォームはデータを収集および分析し、その結果を共有可能なアクションに変換して、意思決定に情報を提供し、成長を促進します。 Forsta のテクノロジーは、専門コンサルタントのチームと連携して、金融サービス、ヘルスケア、...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
ビデオ、ソーシャル投稿、製品ページの非構造化テキスト データから得られる、価値があり、明確で、重要で注目に値する洞察は、顧客の思考、感情、動機、意思決定プロセスをより深く理解するのに役立ちます。 Comments Analytics は、センチメント分析、コメント カテゴリ、named_entities 認識、キーワード抽出などの非構造化テキスト データの詳細な分析を提供する AI ツールです。 CommentsAnalytics サービスの主な利点: 1 - 顧客インサイト 2 - ブランド評判管理 3 - 製品開発とイノベーション 4 - 顧客体験の向上
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
ビジネス プロセスを合理化するように設計された最先端の SaaS ソリューションを使用して、データ分析プロセスに革命を起こします。
Olvy
olvy.co
AI を活用した変更ログ。 リリースの作成に毎週何時間も費やすことなく、製品の更新についてユーザーに通知します。 美しく効果的な変更ログのスタンドアロン ページとアプリ内ウィジェットを備えた新機能を発表します。