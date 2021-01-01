代替案 - InboxAlly
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp は、アメリカのマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームおよび電子メール マーケティング サービスです。このプラットフォームは、その運営者である Rocket Science Group の商号です。Rocket Science Group は、2001 年に Ben Chestnut と Mark Armstrong によって設立され、後に Dan Kurzius が加わりました。 「最も人気のある電子カード キャラクターにちなんで名付けられた Mailchimp は 2001 年に開始され、数年間はサイド プロジェクトとして継続され、月に数千ドルを稼ぎました。」...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (旧 Sendinblue) は、ビジネスの成長を支援します。電子メール、SMS、チャットなどを通じて顧客との関係を構築します。必要なときに、必要なツールを使用します。無料でお試しください。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. は、マサチューセッツ州ウォルサムに本社を置き、コロラド州ラブランドにもオフィスを構えるオンライン マーケティング会社です。そしてニューヨーク、ニューヨーク。 同社は 1995 年に設立され、その後 2015 年にエンデュランス インターナショナルに売却されました。
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
自動化、ランディング ページ、アンケートなどの機能を備えた高度な電子メール マーケティング キャンペーンを作成します。 14 日間のトライアルでプレミアム機能に無料でアクセスできます。
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (Twilio SendGrid としても知られる) は、コロラド州デンバーを拠点とする、トランザクションおよびマーケティング電子メールのための顧客コミュニケーション プラットフォームです。同社は 2009 年に Isaac Saldana、Jose Lopez、Tim Jenkins によって設立され、Techstars アクセラレーター プログラムを通じて設立されました。 2017 年の時点で、SendGrid は 8,100 万ドル以上を調達しており、コロラド州デンバーにオフィスを構えています。コロラド州ボルダー。カリフォルニア州アーバイン。カリフォルニア州レッドウッ...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
電子メールのサンプルを顧客に配信する前に、検査してデバッグします。
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
マーケティングを自動化し、電子メール、Web プッシュ通知、SMS、Viber などのすべての配信チャネルを 1 つのプラットフォームに統合します。 © 2021
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
忘れられない電子メール マーケティングで成果を推進します。 Campaign Monitor の簡単な電子メール マーケティングおよび自動化ツールを使用すると、視聴者とのつながりがかつてないほど簡単になります。
Emma
myemma.com
簡単で、あなたと協力して、基本的にあなたの親友の電子メールマーケティング。 親友は人間関係を容易にします。彼らはあなたを応援し、困難なときに現れます。それが、Emma があなたのメールに対して行っていることなのです。
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
トランザクション電子メール サービス: 保証された即時配信 取引メールには重要な情報が含まれています。 ZeptoMail は、これらの非常に重要な電子メールを即座に配信する、信頼性が高く安全なサービスです。 ZeptoMail は高速配信と優れた受信箱配置により、顧客を待たせる必要がなくなります。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (オープンテキストとも表記) は、エンタープライズ情報管理 (EIM) ソフトウェアを開発および販売するカナダの会社です。カナダのオンタリオ州ウォータールーに本社を置く OpenText は、2014 年時点でカナダ最大のソフトウェア会社であり、カナダの雇用主トップ 100 の 1 つとして認められています。 Mediacorp Canada Inc. による 2016 年。OpenText ソフトウェア アプリケーションは、大企業、政府機関、専門サービス会社のコンテンツまたは非構造化データを管理します。 OpenText は、大量のコンテンツの管理、...
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
世界初の予測電子メール インテリジェンス プラットフォーム。ブランドが前例のないデータの可視性によって電子メールのパフォーマンスを予測し、最適化できるように支援します。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus は、メール マーケティング担当者の作業効率を高め、コストのかかるエラーを検出し、キャンペーンのパフォーマンスを加速するのに役立ちます。
Levitate
levitate.ai
当社のハピネス プラットフォームは、本物のコミュニケーション ツール、専任の成功スペシャリスト、AI を組み合わせて、永続的な関係の構築を支援します。
mails.ai
mails.ai
無制限の電子メール アカウントによる大規模なアウトリーチ。 Mails.ai は、スマートで自動化された AI 主導の電子メール キャンペーンを実行してビジネスを成長させるのに役立ちます。
MailReach
mailreach.co
スパムの受信を阻止するナンバーワンの電子メールウォームアップサービス。 MailReach は、自動操縦でメールに対するポジティブかつ現実的なエンゲージメントを生み出すことで、メールの評判を高めるメール ウォームアップ サービスです。
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
コールドメールをスパムに送信するのはやめましょう。 Warmup Inbox は、相互に通信する受信トレイのネットワークを通じて、電子メール送信の評判を自動的に高める電子メール ウォームアップ サービスです。
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
優れた技術者と真に思いやりのある人々による電子メール検証および検証サービス。最も使いやすく、しかも最も強力です。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp は、強力な電子メール マーケティング ツールと、電子商取引、CRM、および CMS システム用の SMTP リレーおよびプラグインを組み合わせた、完全な電子メールおよび SMS 配信ソリューションです。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital のオールインワン プラットフォームを使用して、電子メール、SMS、ソーシャル、プッシュ通知、ランディング ページを使用して連絡先を関与させるためのマーケティング オートメーションを作成する方法をご覧ください。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された強力なメッセージング自動化プラットフォームであり、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller は、採用担当者が候補者の電子メールを見つけて一連の電子メールを送信することで、候補者を見つけて連絡を取るのを支援します。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ はあなたのメディア関係を変革します。 1 か所で、メディア リストの作成、プレス リリースの配布、ストーリーの売り込み、プレス リリース レポートの閲覧を行うことができます。ニュースを即座に共有できるので、手間がかかりません。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
エンゲージメントを高める電子メール自動化ソフトウェア。 コンバージョンを促進するパーソナライズされたコンテンツで電子メールの視聴者を引きつけます。 Upland Adestra は、世界的なブランドや成長中のブランド向けに、ファーストパーソン マーケティングの電子メールとライフサイクル マーケティング ソリューションを提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
忙しい創業者向けのシンプルな電子メール マーケティング。 Maildroppa は、何か新しいものを構築しているスタートアップにとって、学びやすいツールです。これは、視聴者とつながり、成長するための最も簡単な方法です。
Emercury
emercury.net
より多くのメールリードを顧客に変える マーケティング担当者が顧客にリーチし、顧客を獲得し、維持するために使用する電子メール マーケティング プラットフォームをご覧ください。
Warmbase
warmbase.io
Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverabi...
GoCustomer
gocustomer.ai
Redefining Customer Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Emails. Propel your marketing with our unique AI blend for customer acquisition, retention, and beyond.
InboxIgniter
inboxigniter.com
InboxIgniter.com is a revolutionary email warmup tool. You can simply connect your mailbox you want to run outreach campaigns with and the tool will take care of everything by itself. Inboxigniter is an AI-powered email warmup tool that works by taking care of industries, business niches, languages ...
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to...
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews は、カスタマー ジャーニーを管理し、全体的な戦略の定義から単一のアクティビティとキャンペーンの実行に至るまで、ジャーニー デザインから測定と改善の継続的なサイクルで顧客価値を向上させるためのワンストップ ショップ ソリューションです。 Magnews を使用すると、マーケティング チームと営業チームが協力して顧客の獲得、転換、成長、関与、再活性化を図り、ブランドに対する顧客の価値を高めることができます。
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox は、企業が送信者の評判を向上させ、電子メールが受信箱に届く可能性を高めるのに役立つ電子メール ウォームアップ ツールです。これは、さまざまな間隔でメールを送受信したり、メールを開いたり返信したり、重要なメールやスターを付けたりするなど、人間的な方法で受信トレイを操作することで機能します。これは、電子メール サービス プロバイダー (ESP) との信頼を構築し、アカウントがアクティブで関与していることを示すのに役立ちます。その結果、ESP は電子メールを受信トレイに配信する可能性が高くなり、電子メールの到達性の向上、エンゲージメントの向上、スパム苦情の減少につながる可能性が...
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
私たちがやっているのは電子メールです。あなたのメッセージが確実に届くようにすることが私たちの最優先事項です。そして卓越したサービスが私たちの約束です。私たちは 15 年以上をかけて、メールを簡単かつ確実に配信する技術と科学を完成させてきました。ビジネスの規模や複雑さに関係なく、電子メールの成功を最大化するために利用できるテクノロジー、レポート、サポート リソースが用意されています。シンプルで頭痛のない体験をお探しですか?私たちは、機能豊富な送信メール配信ソリューション、使いやすいダッシュボード インターフェイス、さらに簡単なセットアップの間で適切なバランスをとっています。数分でセットアップして...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow は、送信者の評判と受信箱の配置を最適化します。 Allegrow をマーケティング オートメーション/セールス エンゲージメント システムと連携させると、送信した電子メールのうち、スパム フォルダーや優先されていないフォルダーではなく、優先受信トレイに届くメールの割合を増やすことができます。
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo 電子メール マーケティング ソフトウェアは、最適なパフォーマンスと拡張性を実現するように構築されています。強力な顧客維持、ライフサイクル、コンバージョンを体験してください。
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud の Customer Engagement & Experience プラットフォーム (以前は Netcore Smartech として知られていました) は、マーケター、グロース、製品マネージャーが複数のタッチポイントにわたって顧客との強力な会話を促進できるワンストップの成長プラットフォームです。 AI/ML の力を活用した Netcore Cloud により、Web サイトやモバイル アプリのブランドはオムニチャネルの成長を促進できます。このプラットフォームは以下を提供します。 - オンラインとオフラインの両方のチャネルからのユーザー データを統合することによ...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
現在は SAP 企業となった Emarsys は、ビジネスの成果を加速するために構築された唯一のオムニチャネル顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームをデジタル マーケティング リーダーやビジネス オーナーに提供します。当社のプラットフォームは、業界の主要ブランドからクラウドソーシングされた実証済みのオムニチャネル顧客エンゲージメント戦略と、望ましいビジネス結果を迅速に連携させることで、価値実現までの時間を短縮し、優れた 1 対 1 エクスペリエンスを提供し、測定可能な結果を迅速に生み出すことを可能にします。 Emarsys は、世界中の 1,500 以上の顧客に選ばれているプラットフォ...
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
AI を活用した大規模な風邪対策アウトリーチ 風邪対策のアウトリーチを送信していますか? 「はい」の場合は、読み続けてください。あなたが私たちと同じなら、おそらく現在のコールドアウトリーチ自動化ツールに満足していないでしょう。高すぎる。手作業がたくさんあります。到達性が低い。私たちはそれを変える使命を担っています。私たちが提供するものは次のとおりです: - 無制限のメール受信箱からキャンペーンを送信 (はい。追加のメール アカウントの接続に料金はかかりません) - すべてのアカウントの無制限のウォームアップ - 組み込みの見込み客メール検証 - 組み込みの見込み客データ強化& 実現 - AI ...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
コールド メール テンプレートに別れを告げ、プログラマティック コールド メール アウトリーチに挨拶をしましょう。 Salesforge はオールインワンの販売実行スーパー アプリであり、メールの到達性を保護しながら、コールド メールのアウトリーチを大規模にパーソナライズする必要性に取り組むことで、すべての営業チームに目標を達成する最高の確率を提供します。これは、リアルタイム AI と機械学習を利用して重要な販売活動を決定し、あらゆる言語でのメッセージングを強化し、さまざまなセールス ポイント ソリューションの必要性を排除することで、優れたコンバージョン率を実現します。
Reoon
reoon.com
手動タスクを自動化することでビジネス効率を向上させます。 Reoon は、お客様のビジネスをサポートする最高のソフトウェア ソリューションとプロフェッショナル ツールを提供します。
SMTP.com
smtp.com
SMTP.com は、大量の電子メールを簡単に送信および追跡できる、プレミアムな電子メール配信および電子メール リレー ソリューションです。
Warmy
warmy.io
電子メールの到達性を高めるための自動オールインワン ツールで、電子メール チャネルの信頼性を高めます。 最先端の AI 自動プロセスを使用して、最高の電子メール配信率を備えた電子メール マーケティング キャンペーンに対応できるメールボックス。
Nureply
nureply.com
高度な AI を使用して電子メールのパーソナライゼーションを数秒で生成し、コンテンツを書き換えて電子メールを送信するコールド メール ソフトウェア。 Nureply を使用して、より多くの販売と収益を生み出します。
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
十分なコンバージョンが得られていませんか?あらゆる業界向けのこれらの主要な電子メール フローのアイデアを使用して、リードを引き付け、育成し、有料顧客に転換します。