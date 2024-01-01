WebCatalog

Huuray

Huuray

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：huuray.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるHuurayのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the world 🌍 . Huuray clients are even empowered to easily design their very own gift card templates within the platform. Founded and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark 🇩🇰 & with office representation in Germany 🇩🇪, Canada 🇨🇦 & Hong Kong 🇭🇰 – Huuray is on a mission to make digital gifting easy and accessible to the private and public sectors globally. With over +10 years of experience within the industry and an extensive gift card catalog of over 5000+ brands in over 100+ countries, corporate clients can also easily connect and order digital gift cards from Huuray in real-time through their state-of-the-art API. The Reward catalog with local (The Nordics) and global fulfillment capabilities & direct connection to a large network of digital incentives with our Open API: 🎁 +4500 e-gift card brands (McDonald's, Rituals, Netflix, JYSK, Bestseller, and many more) ⛷ + 1000 unique experiences (Cinema, Travel, Wellness) 🛍 +20.000 physical goods from brands like Playstation, Rosendahl, Bosch, Phillips, and many more 🎗️ Charity & Donations rewards

カテゴリー:

Business
報酬とインセンティブ ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： huuray.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはHuurayによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

こちらもおすすめ

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

eGifter Rewards

eGifter Rewards

egifterrewards.com

Giftsenda

Giftsenda

giftsenda.com

NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency

neocurrency.com

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Siteimprove

Siteimprove

siteimprove.com

Moco

Moco

mocospace.com

Handwrytten

Handwrytten

handwrytten.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

TruCentive

TruCentive

trucentive.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.