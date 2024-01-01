代替案 - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界をリードするパートナーシップ自動化ソリューションは、すべてのパートナーシップ チャネルを検出、管理、保護、最適化し、真の指数関数的な成長に達します。
LTK
shopltk.com
信頼できる LTK インフルエンサーから最新のファッション、ホーム、ビューティー、フィットネスを購入できます。作業着のアイデア、結婚式のゲストドレス、トラベルルックなど。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN は、e コマース ブランドにとって最高のインフルエンサー マーケティング ソフトウェアです。 AI を活用した当社のプラットフォームには、3,200 万を超えるインフルエンサー スイート、キャンペーン ワークルーム、レポートと分析、支払いと製品のフルフィルメント、フル コンテンツのメディア ライブラリなどが含まれています。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
アフィリエイト、再販業者、マーケティングなど、あらゆるプログラムを拡張するためのパートナー関係管理ソフトウェア。 SaaS 企業が PartnerStack PRM で成長する理由をご覧ください。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole は、Twitter、Instagram、Facebook のハッシュタグ追跡によるリアルタイム データを提供するハッシュタグ分析およびソーシャル メディア分析会社です。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
繁栄するブランドはアンバサダーとともに構築されます。 Shopify、Amazon、WooCommerce と統合されたオールインワンのブランド アンバサダー管理ソフトウェア。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Affable を使用すると、グローバル ブランド、代理店、D2C e コマース ブランドがインフルエンサーを見つけ、キャンペーンを管理し、ROI を簡単に測定できます。検証済みのインフルエンサー。 100 社以上のクライアント。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
eコマースの成長インフラ。 Perpetua の小売メディア実行およびインテリジェンス ソフトウェアを使用して、Amazon、Walmart、Instacart、その他の市場で利益を上げて成長を拡大する何千もの企業に加わりましょう。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
インフルエンサー マーケティングを強化するオールインワン ソリューション。 インフルエンサー マーケティング キャンペーンのライフサイクル全体を管理します。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr は、マーケティング担当者が適切な戦略に投資し、キャンペーンを合理化し、プログラムを拡張するために使用する、データドリブンのインフルエンサー マーケティングの記録システムです。
Skeepers
octoly.com
最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage では、ソーシャル配信されたビジュアル コンテンツが広告の未来であると信じています。それは現在 Instagram で行われており、私たちはブランドがこの冒険に参加できるよう支援し、Instagram で勝利を収めたいと考えています。このプラットフォームを使用すると、ブランドは Instagram のマーケティング活動を測定し、インフルエンサーにコンテンツを作成してもらうことができます。
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks は、受賞歴のあるインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォームであり、クリエイターや世界有数の消費者ブランドとのソーシャル コマースを強化する認定 B Corporation です。 MagicLinks 独自のテクノロジーである Match Intelligence™ は、ソーシャル メディア全体での認知度、エンゲージメント、販売の促進を目指すブランドに戦略的なクリエイターのマッチングを提供します。このプラットフォームは、信頼性の高い ROI とフルファネル レポートを備えたスケーラブルでデータに裏付けされた e コマース ソリューションを提供すると同時に、クリエイ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero は、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、紹介マーケティングのすべてが 1 つになった強力なソフトウェアです。 GrowthHero は午後わずか 49 ドルからご利用いただけます。成功のための完全に柔軟なツール: - ホワイトラベルのパートナーポータル、コード不要で完全にカスタマイズ可能 - カスタマイズ可能なトラッキング URL や割引コードを共有 - Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify アプリ、BigCommerce アプリ経由で統合 - あらゆるビジネスタイプに最適 -市場をリードする API/Zapier 接続、さらにカスタマイズと自動化 - 優れた...
Influence.co
influence.co
クリエイターとして成功するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 インフルエンサーやクリエイター向けに設計された初のプロフェッショナル ネットワークに参加してください。今すぐプロフィールを作成して、お金を稼ぎ、お互いから学び、コミュニティを通じて人々と出会いましょう。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
さまざまなマーケティング タッチポイントにわたって UGC キャンペーンを作成および公開するための、No.1 ユーザー生成コンテンツ プラットフォーム。ブランドの信頼、認知度、ユーザーエンゲージメント、販売を成功裏に成長させるための完璧なUGCプラットフォーム。
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr は、適切なインフルエンサーやブランド アンバサダーをトップ ブランドに結びつけるトップ インフルエンサー マーケティング会社の 1 つです。今すぐ当社のウェブサイトにアクセスしてください。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
ハッシュタグ有料 - クリエイターとのマッチング、キャンペーンの開始、クリエイターのホワイトリストの実行を 1 つのプラットフォームで行います。インフルエンサー マーケティングが安全、簡単、迅速になりました。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
クリエイター マーケティングを通じて売上を促進します。 インフルエンサー マーケティング、アフィリエイト プログラム、クリエイター管理、ユーザー生成コンテンツ、ブランド アンバサダー: ビジネスを成長させるための貴重なパートナーシップを構築します。
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold は、カナダの頼りになるインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォームで、ブランドと 9,000 人以上の地元のマイクロインフルエンサーを結び付けています。キャンペーン管理、コンテンツレビュー、インフルエンサーへの支払いを簡素化します。マネージド キャンペーン、CampaignPlus、ホワイトリスト広告など、カスタマイズされたソリューションを活用してください。カナダのトップ ブランドから信頼されている Embold は、ソフトウェアの使用を通じて ROI の最大化とキャンペーンの成功を保証します。
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN は、インフルエンサー マーケティングのワークフローと戦略を最適化する、インフルエンサー マーケティング データ駆動型のソフトウェア ソリューションです。当社は大規模および中規模の企業およびグループを専門としています。インフルエンサー マーケティングの各段階で、当社はお客様向けのソリューションをご用意しています。 ◾ 有名人、ニッチなインフルエンサー、新進気鋭の才能を特定して発見します。 ◾ インフルエンサーの視聴者の質を評価します。 ◾ 3,200 万人を超えるインフルエンサーのプロフィールを探索します。 ◾ インフルエンサーの詳細な洞察と分析にアクセスします。 ◾ をクリッ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre は、AI を活用した包括的なインフルエンサー プラットフォームで、数百万人のインフルエンサーがグローバル ブランドとつながり、強力なコラボレーションを実現できます。さらに良いことに、インフルエンサーにとって Atisfyre は完全に無料です。 Atisfyre は、インフルエンサー マーケティング業界に革命を起こし、ポジティブな影響を与えたいという私たちの情熱から生まれました。私たちは、あらゆる規模のインフルエンサーが、協力するのに適切なブランドを見つけることがいかに難しいかを目の当たりにし、彼らが中間人物を無視して自分のマネージャーになれるツールを提供できるプラットフォー...