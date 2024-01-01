WebCatalog

代替案 - Humanz

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界をリードするパートナーシップ自動化ソリューションは、すべてのパートナーシップ チャネルを検出、管理、保護、最適化し、真の指数関数的な成長に達します。

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

信頼できる LTK インフルエンサーから最新のファッション、ホーム、ビューティー、フィットネスを購入できます。作業着のアイデア、結婚式のゲストドレス、トラベルルックなど。

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

GRIN は、e コマース ブランドにとって最高のインフルエンサー マーケティング ソフトウェアです。 AI を活用した当社のプラットフォームには、3,200 万を超えるインフルエンサー スイート、キャンペーン ワークルーム、レポートと分析、支払いと製品のフルフィルメント、フル コンテンツのメディア ライブラリなどが含まれています。

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

アフィリエイト、再販業者、マーケティングなど、あらゆるプログラムを拡張するためのパートナー関係管理ソフトウェア。 SaaS 企業が PartnerStack PRM で成長する理由をご覧ください。

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Keyhole は、Twitter、Instagram、Facebook のハッシュタグ追跡によるリアルタイム データを提供するハッシュタグ分析およびソーシャル メディア分析会社です。

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

繁栄するブランドはアンバサダーとともに構築されます。 Shopify、Amazon、WooCommerce と統合されたオールインワンのブランド アンバサダー管理ソフトウェア。

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Affable を使用すると、グローバル ブランド、代理店、D2C e コマース ブランドがインフルエンサーを見つけ、キャンペーンを管理し、ROI を簡単に測定できます。検証済みのインフルエンサー。 100 社以上のクライアント。

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

eコマースの成長インフラ。 Perpetua の小売メディア実行およびインテリジェンス ソフトウェアを使用して、Amazon、Walmart、Instacart、その他の市場で利益を上げて成長を拡大する何千もの企業に加わりましょう。

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

インフルエンサー マーケティングを強化するオールインワン ソリューション。 インフルエンサー マーケティング キャンペーンのライフサイクル全体を管理します。

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Traackr は、マーケティング担当者が適切な戦略に投資し、キャンペーンを合理化し、プログラムを拡張するために使用する、データドリブンのインフルエンサー マーケティングの記録システムです。

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。

StarNgage

StarNgage

starngage.com

StarNgage では、ソーシャル配信されたビジュアル コンテンツが広告の未来であると信じています。それは現在 Instagram で行われており、私たちはブランドがこの冒険に参加できるよう支援し、Instagram で勝利を収めたいと考えています。このプラットフォームを使用すると、ブランドは Instagram のマーケティング活動を測定し、インフルエンサーにコンテンツを作成してもらうことができます。

MagicLinks

MagicLinks

magiclinks.com

MagicLinks は、受賞歴のあるインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォームであり、クリエイターや世界有数の消費者ブランドとのソーシャル コマースを強化する認定 B Corporation です。 MagicLinks 独自のテクノロジーである Match Intelligence™ は、ソーシャル メディア全体での認知度、エンゲージメント、販売の促進を目指すブランドに戦略的なクリエイターのマッチングを提供します。このプラットフォームは、信頼性の高い ROI とフルファネル レポートを備えたスケーラブルでデータに裏付けされた e コマース ソリューションを提供すると同時に、クリエイ...

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero は、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、紹介マーケティングのすべてが 1 つになった強力なソフトウェアです。 GrowthHero は午後わずか 49 ドルからご利用いただけます。成功のための完全に柔軟なツール: - ホワイトラベルのパートナーポータル、コード不要で完全にカスタマイズ可能 - カスタマイズ可能なトラッキング URL や割引コードを共有 - Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify アプリ、BigCommerce アプリ経由で統合 - あらゆるビジネスタイプに最適 -市場をリードする API/Zapier 接続、さらにカスタマイズと自動化 - 優れた...

Influence.co

Influence.co

influence.co

クリエイターとして成功するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 インフルエンサーやクリエイター向けに設計された初のプロフェッショナル ネットワークに参加してください。今すぐプロフィールを作成して、お金を稼ぎ、お互いから学び、コミュニティを通じて人々と出会いましょう。

Taggbox

Taggbox

taggbox.com

さまざまなマーケティング タッチポイントにわたって UGC キャンペーンを作成および公開するための、No.1 ユーザー生成コンテンツ プラットフォーム。ブランドの信頼、認知度、ユーザーエンゲージメント、販売を成功裏に成長させるための完璧なUGCプラットフォーム。

Fohr

Fohr

fohr.co

Fohr は、適切なインフルエンサーやブランド アンバサダーをトップ ブランドに結びつけるトップ インフルエンサー マーケティング会社の 1 つです。今すぐ当社のウェブサイトにアクセスしてください。

#paid

#paid

hashtagpaid.com

ハッシュタグ有料 - クリエイターとのマッチング、キャンペーンの開始、クリエイターのホワイトリストの実行を 1 つのプラットフォームで行います。インフルエンサー マーケティングが安全、簡単、迅速になりました。

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。

Upfluence

Upfluence

upfluence.com

クリエイター マーケティングを通じて売上を促進します。 インフルエンサー マーケティング、アフィリエイト プログラム、クリエイター管理、ユーザー生成コンテンツ、ブランド アンバサダー: ビジネスを成長させるための貴重なパートナーシップを構築します。

Social Native

Social Native

socialnative.com

All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.

Socialfaim

Socialfaim

socialfaim.com

Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...

Sauce Social Commerce

Sauce Social Commerce

addsauce.com

Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.

SARAL

SARAL

getsaral.com

SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!

Rizer Social

Rizer Social

rizersocial.io

The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...

Promoty

Promoty

promoty.io

Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.

Primetag

Primetag

primetag.com

Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.

LinkPizza

LinkPizza

linkpizza.com

Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market

LeaLi

LeaLi

leali.io

The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...

joinbrands

joinbrands

joinbrands.com

​JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.

IQFluence

IQFluence

iqfluence.io

QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.

Influencer Searcher

Influencer Searcher

influencersearcher.com

Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...

influData

influData

infludata.com

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...

HOLLYFY

HOLLYFY

hollyfy.com

AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...

CreatorsJet

CreatorsJet

creatorsjet.com

CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.

CreatorDB

CreatorDB

creatordb.app

CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...

Brinfer

Brinfer

brinfer.com

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...

Boksi.com

Boksi.com

boksi.com

Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.

atisfyreach

atisfyreach

atisfyreach.com

First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...

Ampifi.io

Ampifi.io

ampifi.io

Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...

Woomio

Woomio

home.woomio.com

Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI

Wednesday.app

Wednesday.app

wednesday.app

Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...

Phlanx.com

Phlanx.com

phlanx.com

Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

ninjainfluence.com

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...

Modash

Modash

modash.io

The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.

Kolsquare

Kolsquare

kolsquare.com

Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.

Keymailer

Keymailer

keymailer.co

The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...

Influential

Influential

influential.co

Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.

Influence4You

Influence4You

influence4you.com

The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs

Embold

Embold

embold.co

Embold は、カナダの頼りになるインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォームで、ブランドと 9,000 人以上の地元のマイクロインフルエンサーを結び付けています。キャンペーン管理、コンテンツレビュー、インフルエンサーへの支払いを簡素化します。マネージド キャンペーン、CampaignPlus、ホワイトリスト広告など、カスタマイズされたソリューションを活用してください。カナダのトップ ブランドから信頼されている Embold は、ソフトウェアの使用を通じて ROI の最大化とキャンペーンの成功を保証します。

Campaygn

Campaygn

campaygn.com

CAMPAYGN は、インフルエンサー マーケティングのワークフローと戦略を最適化する、インフルエンサー マーケティング データ駆動型のソフトウェア ソリューションです。当社は大規模および中規模の企業およびグループを専門としています。インフルエンサー マーケティングの各段階で、当社はお客様向けのソリューションをご用意しています。 ◾ 有名人、ニッチなインフルエンサー、新進気鋭の才能を特定して発見します。 ◾ インフルエンサーの視聴者の質を評価します。 ◾ 3,200 万人を超えるインフルエンサーのプロフィールを探索します。 ◾ インフルエンサーの詳細な洞察と分析にアクセスします。 ◾ をクリッ...

Atisfyre

Atisfyre

atisfyre.com

Atisfyre は、AI を活用した包括的なインフルエンサー プラットフォームで、数百万人のインフルエンサーがグローバル ブランドとつながり、強力なコラボレーションを実現できます。さらに良いことに、インフルエンサーにとって Atisfyre は完全に無料です。 Atisfyre は、インフルエンサー マーケティング業界に革命を起こし、ポジティブな影響を与えたいという私たちの情熱から生まれました。私たちは、あらゆる規模のインフルエンサーが、協力するのに適切なブランドを見つけることがいかに難しいかを目の当たりにし、彼らが中間人物を無視して自分のマネージャーになれるツールを提供できるプラットフォー...

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.