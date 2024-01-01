代替案 - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
クロードは、規模に関係なくタスクをサポートする次世代の AI アシスタントです。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI ナレーションと AI ビデオ ジェネレーター。 俳優、カメラ、オーディオ機器の雇用にお金をかけずに、次のプロフェッショナルなオーディオビジュアル コンテンツを制作します。
AfforAI
afforai.com
生産性を最大化するための第二の脳。 Afforai は、複数のソースから情報を検索、要約、翻訳して、信頼できる調査を生成する AI チャットボットです。膨大な研究文書をドライなコンプライアンス要件のスタックに入力し、必要な重要な結果を抽出します。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn を使用すると、顧客フィードバックのクリーニング、ラベル付け、視覚化をすべて 1 か所で簡単に行うことができます。 最先端の人工知能を搭載。
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...