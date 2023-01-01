代替案 - Hotjar
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
Clarity を使用して、ユーザーが何を望んでいるのかを確認します。 Clarity は、実際のユーザーが実際にサイトをどのように使用しているかをキャプチャする、無料の使いやすいツールです。セットアップは簡単で、数分でデータの取得を開始できます。
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
コンバージョンの最適化とパーソナライゼーションのプラットフォーム。 Web サイトの主要な指標を測定し、訪問者のオンライン行動を理解し、パーソナライズされた Web サイト体験を提供してコンバージョンを促進します。
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory は、オンザフライ ファネル、ピクセルパーフェクトなリプレイ、カスタム イベント、ヒート マップ、高度な検索、開発ツールなどを備えたデジタル エクスペリエンス分析プラットフォームです。
LogRocket
logrocket.com
最新のフロントエンド監視と製品分析。 LogRocket は、セッション リプレイ、パフォーマンス監視、製品分析を組み合わせて、ソフトウェア チームが理想的な Web およびモバイル製品エクスペリエンスを作成できるようにします。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
世界で最も完全なデジタル エクスペリエンス分析プラットフォームを使用して、収益、コンバージョン、エンゲージメントを向上させます。
Smartlook
smartlook.com
これまで不可能だった方法でユーザーの行動を分析します。 Smartlook は、ユーザーの行動を分析する際に欠けているパズルのピースです。モバイルアプリやウェブサイトの改善に役立つ、実際の定性的な洞察を入手します。
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
数字を処理する時間が減り、ビジネスの成長により多くの時間がかかります。 ダイナミック ヒートマップ、セッション録画、ライブ チャットなどのツール コレクションを使用して、Web サイトのコンバージョン率を向上させます。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
コンバージョン率最適化ツール 訪問者を追跡、分析し、購入者に変換する 無料でお試しください 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 当社の製品
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
人間の行動を予測する。 神経科学と AI ツールを通じて、顧客の反応、注意、行動を数秒で予測します。 試行錯誤による A/B テストは時間がかかり、非効率的です。 アクションを起こさないキャンペーンで予算を浪費するのはやめましょう。
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg を使用すると、何が注目され、何が注目されないかがわかり、ヒートマップ、録画、アンケート、A/B テストなどのツールを使用して Web 訪問者が何をしているかを知ることができます。
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
プライバシー最優先の顧客インサイト プラットフォーム。 Squeak は、より優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを構築することで、ビジネスの成長を支援します。当社のオールインワン ツールには、分析、セッション記録、フィードバック、ヒートマップが含まれています。
Silktide
silktide.com
1 つのプラットフォームで自動化されたアクセシビリティ テスト、コンテンツの最適化、デジタル マーケティングを使用して Web サイトを改善します。
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
思い込みではなく確実にウェブサイトを最適化する ユーザージャーニーのあらゆるタッチポイントで何が起こっているかを把握します。推測する必要はありません。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO は、急成長する企業が実験やコンバージョン率の最適化に使用する市場をリードする A/B テスト ツールです。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku は、訪問者の記録、ヒートマップ、フィードバック ウィジェット、A/B テストなどを使用して、高パフォーマンスのユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成するのに役立つツールのセットです。
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil は、シンプルな Web 分析ダッシュボードですべての貴重な Web サイト トラフィック メトリクスを提供します。
cux.io
cux.io
私たちは訪問者の体験を数値に変換し、カスタマージャーニー全体にわたる行動パターンを認識し、即時に実用的な洞察を提供します。データスパムはもう不要
Capturly
capturly.com
ユーザーの行動を理解し、問題箇所を特定し、コンバージョン率を高め、売上を拡大します。 現在のパフォーマンスをさらに向上させたいと考えていますか? 「はい」の場合は、Capturly が最適です!これは、従来の分析、セッション記録、ヒートマップ、コンバージョンファネル機能の優れた組み合わせです。
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido は、組織がデジタル プレゼンス全体にわたって優れた包括的なユーザー エクスペリエンスを提供できるように設計された主要な Web ガバナンス ソリューションであり、コミュニケーションがオープンで最適化され、コンプライアンスに準拠していることを保証する取り組みをサポートします。 Monsido プラットフォームには、Web アクセシビリティ、Web サイトの品質保証、ブランドとコンテンツのコンプライアンス、ユーザーの同意管理、ソーシャルおよび Web コンテンツのアーカイブなどのための統合されたツール スイートが含まれています。詳細については、monsido.com をご覧ください...
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion は、訪問者/ユーザーの行動の背後にある理由を見つけ出すことで、コンバージョンの問題点を特定して修正するのに役立つオールインワン分析アプリケーションです。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO は、ターゲット ユーザーを使用して、コンバージョンの障害を正確に特定し、ライブ前に Web サイトのコンバージョンを増やすための推奨事項を提供する唯一のツールです。 より正確なユーザー フィードバックにより、適切な顧客エクスペリエンスをより迅速に作成します。
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
成長するブランドのための最も信頼できるビジネス ツール。 Web サイト ユーザーが最も快適に感じる場所で、手間をかけずに、より効率的にリーチ、追跡、エンゲージメント、コンバージョンを実現します。
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet は、サイトを使用する訪問者のビデオを記録し、訪問者の行動をすべて確認できるようにします。サイト上のすべてのマウスの動き、スクロール、クリック、キー入力を確認します。従来の分析は忘れてください。人々があなたのサイトをどのように再び使用しているのかを疑問に思う必要はありません。
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession は、セッションのリプレイ、セグメンテーション、スマートマップ、バグ追跡を備えた Web 分析ツールです。