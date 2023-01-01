Harvard Business Publishing Education
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：hbsp.harvard.edu
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるHarvard Business Publishing Educationのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Harvard Business Publishing Education は、管理教育を改善するための最も豊富なアイデアのソースとして、世界中の教育者や学習者と提携しています。
ウェブサイト： hbsp.harvard.edu
免責事項：WebCatalogはHarvard Business Publishing Educationによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。
こちらもおすすめ
Discovery Education
discoveryeducation.com
Panorama Education
panoramaed.com
Sentral
sentral.com.au
DisplayNote Web
displaynote.com
WCEA
wcea.education
Harvard Business Review
hbr.org
Sycamore Education
sycamoreeducation.com
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Business Insider
businessinsider.com
Eblity
eblity.com
Pearson MyLab
mlm.pearson.com
Guild Education
guildeducation.com