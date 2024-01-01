HappyLocate
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：happylocate.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるHappyLocateのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.
ウェブサイト： happylocate.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはHappyLocateによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。
こちらもおすすめ
Virgin Radio UK
virginradio.co.uk
Delighted
delighted.com
SatisMeter
satismeter.com
incident.io
incident.io
Peachscore
peachscore.com
The Daily Telegraph
dailytelegraph.com.au
Cocoon
meetcocoon.com
Strutta
strutta.com
Realtor.com
realtor.com
Mygrow
mygrow.me
Jornal Económico
jornaleconomico.pt
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com