代替案 - Google Tag Manager
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界をリードするパートナーシップ自動化ソリューションは、すべてのパートナーシップ チャネルを検出、管理、保護、最適化し、真の指数関数的な成長に達します。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io は、UTM を構築、共有し、チームと同期するための最良の方法です。乱雑なスプレッドシートの使用をやめて、分析で適切なキャンペーン データを取得します。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Web サイトとアプリにわたるカスタマー ジャーニーを分析します。 ユーザーのプライバシーとデータ セキュリティに重点を置いた分析スイート – Google Analytics に代わる完璧な代替品です。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium は、2008 年にカリフォルニア州サンディエゴに設立された米国本社の米国企業で、エンタープライズ タグ管理、API ハブ、機械学習を備えた顧客データ プラットフォーム、およびデータ管理製品を販売しています。
Stape
stape.io
サーバー側の追跡を設定するのは難しい場合があります。当社の包括的なサービススイートを今すぐ始めましょう。
TAGLAB
taglab.net
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit ...
Monita
getmonita.io
Monita is an enterprise data quality platform making tag monitoring and auditing easy.
Ixkio
ixkio.com
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC t...
Crownpeak
crownpeak.com
Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enabl...
Commanders Act X
commandersact.com
Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maxim...
Apollo
apolloplatform.com
Apollo は、分析の実装を自動化する SaaS 製品であり、組織がデジタル分析への投資から ROI を向上できるようにします。実装の品質とチームのスループットが向上するため、信頼できるデータを使用して有意義なビジネス上の意思決定を行うことに集中できます。 Apollo を活用して、Google Analytics 4 および Adobe Experience Platform への迅速かつ簡単な移行、または Google Analytics および Adobe Analytics の実装のシームレスな継続的な管理を実現します。 Apollo は、以下を自動化することでファースト...
AnyTrack
anytrack.io
AnyTrack は、あらゆるコンバージョン データ ソースを即座に追跡し、お気に入りの分析プラットフォーム (Google Analytics、Facebook Conversion API、Google Ads API など) と同期できる強力なツールです。 AnyTrack は、マーケティング エコシステム全体でコンバージョン データを組み合わせることで、広告ピクセルと API に重要なデータを供給し、広告代理店が利用できる最も強力な AI/ML を活用します。
Tag Inspector
taginspector.com
Tag Inspector は、マーケティング、分析、ガバナンスの専門家向けに設計されたタグの監査および監視のプラットフォームです。大規模なサイトや複数ブランドの企業を管理している場合、Tag Inspector の包括的なタグ ライブラリと一連の監査機能により、データが完全で、準拠しており、組織全体で効率的であるという比類のない自信が得られます。
StackPile
stackpile.io
Stackpile を使用すると、Web サイトにアプリ、タグ、統合を数秒でインストールし、統合 API を使用して分析を追跡できます。
DataTrue
datatrue.com
DataTrue は、Web サイトのアクティビティを追跡するタグに対してエンタープライズ グレードの保証を提供する国際的リーダーです。当社の導入管理、監査、プロアクティブな監視は、クライアントがタグ操作を管理し、収集したデータの品質を検証するのに役立ちます。これにより、デジタル ビジネス リーダーは高品質の情報と正しい意思決定を行うための自信を得ることができます。
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates ...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP は、e コマース、SaaS、B2B、代理店のマーケティング担当者が顧客データを追跡、識別、セグメント化、同期、分析できるようにするコード不要の顧客データ プラットフォームです。このプラットフォームは、マーケティング担当者が開発者に依存せずにチャネル全体でパーソナライズされたキャンペーンを調整するのに役立ちます。ウェブサイト、アプリ、CRM、電子メール、サービス、オフライン チャネルから必要な顧客データを追跡し、組み合わせます。 ID 解決を使用すると、プラットフォーム全体で匿名ユーザーとそのアクティビティをマッピングし、顧客を 360 度把握できます。カスタマ...
Blue Triangle
bluetriangle.com
すべての赤信号は同じではありません。すべてのビジネスチャンスも同じではありません。 Blue Triangle では、リンク切れ、在庫切れ、直帰率や離脱率などの技術、セキュリティ、ビジネス、マーケティング KPI をすべて単一のカスタマイズ可能なダッシュボードで統合追跡できます。デジタル エクスペリエンス モニタリングはストーリーの一部にすぎません。どの問題が最も多くの収益を奪っているのかを示し、サイトに影響を与える前に問題を修正できる、実用的な洞察の力を想像してみてください。可観測性ツールやデジタル エクスペリエンス管理ソリューションとは異なり、Blue Triangle はビジネスの成果に...
Tagmate
tagmate.app
当社のタグ管理システムを使用して、マーケティング タグと分析タグを 100% の精度で設定します。 Tagmate Toolを使用してGA4タグの実装と移行を実行します。
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS タグ マネージャー: 実績のあるツールによる GDPR 準拠の追跡と 100% のデータ品質