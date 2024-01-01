代替案 - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
アマゾン ウェブ サービス (AWS) は、個人、企業、政府にオンデマンドのクラウド コンピューティング プラットフォームと API を従量課金制で提供する Amazon の子会社です。これらのクラウド コンピューティング Web サービスは、さまざまな基本的な抽象的な技術インフラストラクチャと分散コンピューティングの構成要素とツールを提供します。これらのサービスの 1 つが Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) です。これにより、ユーザーは、インターネット経由でいつでも利用できるコンピューターの仮想クラスターを自由に利用できるようになります。 AWS バージョ...
npm
npmjs.com
npm は、npm, Inc. によって保守されている JavaScript プログラミング言語のパッケージ マネージャーです。npm は、JavaScript ランタイム環境 Node.js のデフォルトのパッケージ マネージャーです。これは、npm とも呼ばれるコマンド ライン クライアントと、npm レジストリと呼ばれるパブリック パッケージと有料プライベート パッケージのオンライン データベースで構成されます。
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン