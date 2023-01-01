代替案 - Gnowbe
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
成功のために構築された LMS。優れたチームの成長を支援するように設計されたトレーニング プラットフォームを使用して、よりスマートな組織を構築します。
Trainual
trainual.com
チームをトレーニングして成長させる最も簡単な方法。ビジネス内のすべてのプロセス、ポリシー、SOP に 1 つのハンドブックを適用することで、オンボーディングとトレーニングをより迅速に行うことができます。
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad セールス イネーブルメント プラットフォームは、業界をリードするトレーニングおよびコーチング ソフトウェアと革新的なコンテンツ ソリューションを統合し、売上の増加を促進します。
WorkRamp
workramp.com
社内の従業員と顧客をトレーニングおよび教育するために構築された最新の LMS。成長する企業のために構築されたイネーブルメントおよびトレーニング プラットフォーム。
Allego
allego.com
仮想学習およびイネーブルメント ソリューションの市場リーダー。今日の分散チーム向けに構築されたモバイル プラットフォームで組織を変革します。
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble は、組織が質の高いオンライン トレーニングを作成して提供するための強力で直感的なプラットフォームです。この種のものとしては初めての Coassemble は、ユーザーフレンドリーな学習管理システムと優れた高速オーサリング機能を組み合わせています。 Coassemble を使用すると、組織は単一の統合プラットフォームからオンライン トレーニングを作成し、提供できます。
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon の LMS (学習管理ソフトウェア) を使用すると、パフォーマンス、定着率、成長という重要な要素に影響を与える魅力的な学習体験を提供できます。 LearnUpon を使用して、パフォーマンス、維持、成長といった重要なことに影響を与える魅力的な学習体験を提供するツールをチームに提供しましょう。
Coach Simple
coachsimple.net
あなたのコーチングは他のコーチングとは一線を画しています。 Coach Simple は、カスタマイズされたコンテンツと独自のコーチング プログラムを販売およびビジネス クライアントに提供するのに役立ちます。コーチングをシンプルに保つための強力なセールス コーチング プラットフォーム。
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark は、マサチューセッツ州ウォルサムに拠点を置く非公開テクノロジー企業で、セールスイネーブルメント プラットフォームと製品スイートを提供しています。
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit は、今日の職場での学習方法のために構築されたジャストインタイム学習プラットフォームです。生産性を損なうことなく、チームが新しいプロセス、テクノロジー、方法論をナビゲートする必要があるときと場所で、トレーニングとガイダンスを提供します。 Spekit はあらゆる Web ベースのアプリケーション上に位置し、Salesforce、Outreach、Slack などのツールと統合されるため、チームが必要とする情報を 1 回クリックするだけで入手できます。これにより、生産性とパフォーマンスが劇的に向上し、保持力が向上し、繰り返しの質問が減り、標準化が推進され、チームが必要なときに必要な場...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood の専用セールス イネーブルメント ソリューションは、準備、有効性、実行における販売生産性の飛躍的な向上を加速することで、トップ パフォーマーを大規模に再現します。インタラクティブなトレーニングとオンボーディングにより、収益チームの同期を維持します。厳選されたコンテンツを使用して、成功を収める販売戦略を再現します。バイヤー イネーブルメントにより継続的により多くの取引を成立させる SalesHood はコードを解読し、セールス イネーブルメント ソフトウェア、セールス トレーニング コンテンツ、コンサルティング サービスを一緒に提供することで、収益の問題を迅速に解決することで...
Gradual
gradual.io
営業担当者が好むトレーニング。 長くて退屈な一般的なトレーニングを、パーソナライズされたマイクロラーニングに置き換えます。当社の販売ライブラリを利用するか、独自の資料を記録してください。トレーニングの要約を作成したり、以前のレッスンを強化したりするためのタスクを作成します。
AuctusIQ
auctusiq.com
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Quantified AI
quantified.ai
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sa...
Kickscale
kickscale.com
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Wonderway
wonderway.io
Wonderway is a data-driven sales training platform proven to increase the revenue per rep used by growing companies to boost sales performance. Wonderway uses machine learning to deliver the right training, to the right person, at the right time to boost conversion rates by up to 40%. Wonderway is p...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub は、販売、マーケティング、サービスのプロセスを再定義し、チームがよりスマートかつ迅速に連携して最適な結果を得ることができるようにします。 Bigtincan Content Hub は、購入プロセスの各段階をサポートする洗練された AI 主導の機能と自動化を備えており、チームがより良い顧客エクスペリエンスを提供することで業績の向上を促進できるようにします。同時に、Bigtincan Content Hub を使用すると、販売、サービス、マーケティング チームは、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも、最高で最も成功した販売コンテンツを使用して販売プロセ...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy のセールス イネーブルメント プラットフォームは、営業担当が顧客との関係を構築し、関連性があり、信頼性があり、魅力的なコンテンツで収益を伸ばすのに役立ちます。
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr は、営業チームに最新の製品知識を提供し、顧客とのやり取り中に均一なメッセージを保証し、同時に売上を増加させる包括的なプラットフォームです。 SmartWinnr は、Salesforce.com と完全に統合されています。 私たちが使用しているのは - 売上を伸ばすためのゲーム化された KPI - 可視性と透明性を高めるためのインセンティブをリアルタイムで追跡する - AI 主導のクイズと定期的な補強で知識を促進する - 顧客とのやり取りを改善するための継続的なコーチング
SecondNature
secondnature.ai
収益に影響を与える革新的な AI セールス トレーニング ソフトウェア。 従来のセールス トレーニング ソリューションではありません。 3 分間お時間をいただき、無料の AI トレーニング シミュレーションをお試しください。次のエレベーター ピッチでの成功に役立ち、無料のセッション分析が可能です。
Flockjay
flockjay.com
Flockjay は、営業チームの成長と発展のための知識共有プラットフォームです。私たちの目標は、営業リーダーがトップ担当者のベストプラクティスを把握して共有し、チーム全体が最高の仕事ができるように支援することです。
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Mindmatrix は、PRM ソフトウェア、セールス イネーブルメント ソフトウェア、マーケティング オートメーション ソフトウェア、およびチャネル イネーブルメントを単一のプラットフォームで提供します。