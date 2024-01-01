Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるGlimmerのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Glimmer is a new way to search massive PDFs using AI. If you've ever dealt with massive PDFs (i.e. over 1,000 pages), you know how broken search can be. You have no choice but to use “Cmd-F” and manually sift through thousands of search results to find specific information. Professionals in construction, law, finance, and healthcare spend hours doing this every day. Glimmer makes searching these large documents 10x easier. When you upload a PDF, Glimmer uses AI to intelligently index your documents. You can then search your PDF in natural language and get answers with verifiable page sources.

免責事項：WebCatalogはGlimmerによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

