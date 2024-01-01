代替案 - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
Guru は、チャットのノイズをカットして実際の仕事に必要な情報を提供する強力な企業 Wiki で、無料で使い始められます。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia は、SaaS (サービスとしてのソフトウェア) モデルを通じて Web 検索製品を提供する米国の新興企業です。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
マーケットインテリジェンスと検索プラットフォーム 数時間ではなく数秒で洞察を明らかにします インデックスが作成され、検索可能で、すべてが 1 か所にまとめられた広範なコンテンツ全体で企業、トピック、業界を簡単に追跡することで、市場のスピードに合わせて動きます。
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica は、収益チーム向けの会話型 AI の大手プロバイダーです。 Revenue Digital Assistants を使用して、ライフサイクル全体を通じて収益を引き出します。