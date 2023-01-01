WebCatalog

Giide

Giide

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：giide.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるGiideのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Giide is a new content creation tool that combines your voice with an interactive, visual feed of resources to allow you to take your audience on a curated tour of a topic. Giide’s unique format allows listeners to conveniently consume your message, interact with and reference what they hear, while you measure their actions. You can use Giide for content marketing, training, onboarding, and more. Make, publish and update your giides in minutes to replace older and resource intensive content formats like pdfs, videos, online courses and web pages.

ウェブサイト： giide.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはGiideによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Vuemastery

Vuemastery

vuemastery.com

CommandBar

CommandBar

commandbar.com

Later

Later

later.com

Feedbakk

Feedbakk

feedbakk.io

Apple Music Beta

Apple Music Beta

music.apple.com

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

1Feed

1Feed

1feed.app

medtigo

medtigo

medtigo.com

MagCloud

MagCloud

magcloud.com

Collaborator.pro

Collaborator.pro

collaborator.pro

ContentFries

ContentFries

contentfries.com

Nichely

Nichely

nichely.ai

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.