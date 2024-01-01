代替案 - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. は、ソフトウェア業界内でバイヤーとテクノロジー ベンダーの間の仲介者として機能する無料のオンライン マーケットプレイス ベンダーです。同社は、ユーザーレビューや調査を通じて、消費者が自分のニーズに合ったソフトウェアを選択できるよう支援します。
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge は、オープンソース ソフトウェア プロジェクトを制御および管理し、ビジネス ソフトウェアを研究するための一元的なオンライン ロケーションをソフトウェア消費者に提供する Web サービスです。
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
ソフトウェアを探すのは大変なことです。お手伝いしましょう。あなたのビジネスに最適なソフトウェアを無料で、わずか 15 分で見つけるお手伝いをします。
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot の Buying Intelligence プラットフォームは、テクノロジーの専門家がエンタープライズ テクノロジーに関する実用的で信頼できる情報を入手できる場所であり、購入するものがまさに必要なものであるかどうかを確認できます。 PeerSpot は、エンタープライズ テクノロジー バイヤーの世界最大のコミュニティの協力を得て、詳細なレビュー、オンライン フォーラム、直接的な Q&A サポートなどを提供し、専門家に正しい決定を下す自信と、期待に応える現実の幸福感を与えます。
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk は、企業がすべての主要なソフトウェア カテゴリにわたってソフトウェアを検索および比較できるよう支援します。価格、機能、ユーザーレビュー、ランキング、割引などを調べてください。
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius は、ビジネス テクノロジー製品に関する詳細なレビューを通じて、専門家が現実世界の洞察を共有するためのサイトです。