WebCatalog

GAannotations

GAannotations

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：gaannotations.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるGAannotationsのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!

ウェブサイト： gaannotations.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはGAannotationsによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

ReportDash

ReportDash

reportdash.com

Analytics Toolkit

Analytics Toolkit

analytics-toolkit.com

Hypertype

Hypertype

hypertype.co

Splitbee

Splitbee

splitbee.io

Filestack

Filestack

filestack.com

Mockaroo

Mockaroo

mockaroo.com

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

marketingplatform.google.com

MsgClub

MsgClub

msgclub.net

Nanonets

Nanonets

nanonets.com

Parabola

Parabola

parabola.io

Drafter AI

Drafter AI

drafter.ai

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.