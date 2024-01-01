代替案 - Fyre
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral の懸賞と特典は、オンラインでビジネスを成長させる最速の方法です。トラフィックを生成し、リストを増やし、購読者を顧客に変えます。
Heyo
heyo.com
Heyo を使用すると、モバイル、Facebook、および Web 上のあらゆる場所に公開する懸賞、コンテスト、キャンペーン アプリを簡単に作成できます。
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond を使用すると、マーケターはランディング ページやコンテストの作成、リードの追跡、電子メールの送信などを簡単に行うことができます。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam は成長マーケティング プラットフォームです。ビジネスを成長させる素晴らしいキャンペーンを実行できるようにします。
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
魅力的なコンテストやプレゼントを実施します。 ソーシャル メディアのフォロワーを増やし、ニュースレターの購読者を増やし、新しい見込み客を獲得し、視聴者を魅了し、Web サイトのトラフィックを増やします。
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman は、複数のソーシャル メディア チャネルを通じて景品を作成および管理するための SaaS プラットフォームです。これは、ユーザーが Facebook、Twitter、YouTube、Instagram、TikTok、Pinterest、Telegram、Reddit、Spotify、Steam、Discord、および Twitch にコンテンツを投稿できるクロスプラットフォーム アプリケーションです。紹介アクション、クイズ、投票、自由質問機能が利用できるほか、ユーザーを Google Play や App Store にリダイレクトして、選択したコンテンツをダウンロード...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo を使用すると、コンテスト、景品、抽選会の勝者を簡単に抽選したり、美しいランディング ページを作成したり、イベント登録ページを作成したり、イベント中にコンテストを紹介したり、ソーシャル ネットワークから勝者を選んだりすることができます。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack を使用してカスタマイズされたインタラクティブ マーケティング キャンペーンを構築している何千ものフォーチュン 500 ブランド、広告代理店、中小企業に参加してください。 カスタマイズ可能なコンテスト、懸賞、クイズ、ハッシュタグのプレゼント、コメント入力コンテスト、ランディング ページ、ポップアップなどを作成します。
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform は、企業が位置情報に基づいて顧客とやり取りする方法を簡素化する革新的なマーケティング ツールです。
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker は、Facebook、モバイル、Web サイト上のソーシャル メディアを使用してコンテストやプレゼント ゲームを設定するための 30 の幅広いメカニズムをマーケティング担当者に提供します。
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
ソーシャル ネットワークや Web サイトでマーケティング キャンペーンを推進し、リードを獲得します。ソーシャル ネットワークを監視し、ソーシャル リスニング、ブランド モニタリング、およびリアルタイムのコンテンツ キュレーションを実行します。 - アプリ、Web サイト、またはソーシャル ネットワークを通じてシンプルなインタラクティブ コンテンツを使用してデジタル ユーザーを拡大し、適格なリードを獲得します。 - ソーシャル ネットワーク、フォーラム、メディア上で顧客やユーザーがブランドに関して行っている社会的な会話を分析します。
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio を使用すると、大手ブランドやメディアが 50 以上のテンプレート化されたインタラクティブ形式 (クイズ、コンテスト、アンケート、テスト、アニメーション ゲームなど) を通じてデジタル チャネル全体で視聴者を引き付けることができます。このプラットフォームは GDPR に厳格に準拠しているため、豊富な自社データを収集して、データを強化するためにクライアントの幅広いテクノロジーにプッシュできます。現在、TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL などを含む 400 社以上の企業が Qualifio を使用しています。
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
独自の紹介プログラムやアフィリエイト プログラムを構築および追跡するためのプラグ アンド プレイ ソフトウェア。世界中のマーケターから投票で第 1 位に選ばれました。 HubSpot によって正式に認定された唯一の紹介ソフトウェアです。 👉 ドラッグ アンド ドロップ キャンペーン ビルダーを使用して、数週間ではなく数日でプログラムを構築します。コード行を記述せずに、高度なホワイト ラベルのカスタマイズを提供します。紹介プログラム、アフィリエイト プログラム、アンバサダー プログラムを作成し、コンテストで優勝するための紹介などを行います。 👉 マーケティング専門家によって設計された 100...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise は、バイラルなプレゼントやコンテスト、ランディング ページ、アンケートやクイズなどの魅力的なフォームを作成する最も簡単な方法です。 Woorise は、中小企業が視聴者とつながり、見込み客を集め、販売を成立させるのに役立ちます。
Woobox
woobox.com
エンゲージメントを高めるエクスペリエンス 成功するコンテスト、景品、投票、クーポン、フォームなどを簡単に作成して実行できます。
ViralKit
viralkit.io
AI を活用したコンテストおよびプレゼント ツールで社会的影響力を高めましょう。 従来のコンテスト、景品、懸賞の境界を打ち破りましょう! AI の力を活用して、フォロワー、いいね、顧客、エンゲージメントを急増させます。
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweet は、懸賞、コンテスト、プレゼントを作成するためのツールを備えたバイラル マーケティング プラットフォームです。