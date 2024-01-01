代替案 - Fundbox
Revolut
revolut.com
お金のことならすべてこのアプリで。毎日の支出から貯蓄や投資による将来の計画まで、Revolut はお金をより多く活用するのに役立ちます。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
強力でパーソナライズされたツールをすべて 1 か所に備えたボーダレス アカウントで、ビジネスの財務を究極的に管理できます。
Holvi
holvi.com
自営業向けのオールインワン アカウント。 銀行業務、請求書発行、簿記 – 加えて、新しいビジネス クレジット カード。すべてが 1 か所にまとめられているため、重要なことに集中できます。それがワークライフの簡素化です。
Lendio
lendio.com
ユタ州に拠点を置く Lendio (以前の Funding Universe) は、2011 年に Brock Blake と Trent Miskin によって設立され、中小企業経営者を対象とした米国の無料オンライン ローン マーケットプレイスです。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch は、スタートアップを間違い、訴訟、攻撃から守る新しい種類のデジタル保険会社です。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
ヨーロッパの高成長を遂げている民間企業の株式を購入しましょう。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy はヨーロッパを代表するエンドツーエンドの M&A プラットフォームで、創業者や企業買収者が最短 30 日で買収を完了できるよう支援します。 ビジネスを売買するためのエンドツーエンドのプラットフォーム。 Foundy は、創業者と買収者が従来の M&A プロセスよりも最大 3 倍の速度とコスト効率で買収を完了できるよう支援します。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
欧州トップクラスの株式クラウドファンディング サイト Seedrs を利用して、最高の新規スタートアップ ビジネスへのオンライン投資の機会を提供し、シード投資やエンジェル投資を募ります。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker は、お客様のビジネススタイルに合わせて構築された保険仲介業者です。テクノロジーの使いやすさと、最高のブローカーによる最高級のサービスを組み合わせてご利用いただけます。