Fork
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：fork.ai
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるForkのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Fork is a company that helps cloud service companies to acquire customers intelligently. The company's platform consists of a series of products, the main service objects focus on IaaS, PaaS and SaaS layer cloud service enterprises. Through advanced data analysis technology and public information on the entire network, we are reconstructing the business information foundation of the enterprise, building a unique quantitative evaluation system for enterprise procurement budget, and building an efficient enterprise customer analysis and matching system based on this.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： fork.ai
免責事項：WebCatalogはForkによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。