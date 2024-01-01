代替案 - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界をリードするパートナーシップ自動化ソリューションは、すべてのパートナーシップ チャネルを検出、管理、保護、最適化し、真の指数関数的な成長に達します。
LTK
shopltk.com
信頼できる LTK インフルエンサーから最新のファッション、ホーム、ビューティー、フィットネスを購入できます。作業着のアイデア、結婚式のゲストドレス、トラベルルックなど。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN は、e コマース ブランドにとって最高のインフルエンサー マーケティング ソフトウェアです。 AI を活用した当社のプラットフォームには、3,200 万を超えるインフルエンサー スイート、キャンペーン ワークルーム、レポートと分析、支払いと製品のフルフィルメント、フル コンテンツのメディア ライブラリなどが含まれています。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
アフィリエイト、再販業者、マーケティングなど、あらゆるプログラムを拡張するためのパートナー関係管理ソフトウェア。 SaaS 企業が PartnerStack PRM で成長する理由をご覧ください。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole は、Twitter、Instagram、Facebook のハッシュタグ追跡によるリアルタイム データを提供するハッシュタグ分析およびソーシャル メディア分析会社です。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Affable を使用すると、グローバル ブランド、代理店、D2C e コマース ブランドがインフルエンサーを見つけ、キャンペーンを管理し、ROI を簡単に測定できます。検証済みのインフルエンサー。 100 社以上のクライアント。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
eコマースの成長インフラ。 Perpetua の小売メディア実行およびインテリジェンス ソフトウェアを使用して、Amazon、Walmart、Instacart、その他の市場で利益を上げて成長を拡大する何千もの企業に加わりましょう。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
インフルエンサー マーケティングを強化するオールインワン ソリューション。 インフルエンサー マーケティング キャンペーンのライフサイクル全体を管理します。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr は、マーケティング担当者が適切な戦略に投資し、キャンペーンを合理化し、プログラムを拡張するために使用する、データドリブンのインフルエンサー マーケティングの記録システムです。
Skeepers
octoly.com
最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage では、ソーシャル配信されたビジュアル コンテンツが広告の未来であると信じています。それは現在 Instagram で行われており、私たちはブランドがこの冒険に参加できるよう支援し、Instagram で勝利を収めたいと考えています。このプラットフォームを使用すると、ブランドは Instagram のマーケティング活動を測定し、インフルエンサーにコンテンツを作成してもらうことができます。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero は、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、紹介マーケティングのすべてが 1 つになった強力なソフトウェアです。 GrowthHero は午後わずか 49 ドルからご利用いただけます。成功のための完全に柔軟なツール: - ホワイトラベルのパートナーポータル、コード不要で完全にカスタマイズ可能 - カスタマイズ可能なトラッキング URL や割引コードを共有 - Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify アプリ、BigCommerce アプリ経由で統合 - あらゆるビジネスタイプに最適 -市場をリードする API/Zapier 接続、さらにカスタマイズと自動化 - 優れた...
Influence.co
influence.co
クリエイターとして成功するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 インフルエンサーやクリエイター向けに設計された初のプロフェッショナル ネットワークに参加してください。今すぐプロフィールを作成して、お金を稼ぎ、お互いから学び、コミュニティを通じて人々と出会いましょう。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
さまざまなマーケティング タッチポイントにわたって UGC キャンペーンを作成および公開するための、No.1 ユーザー生成コンテンツ プラットフォーム。ブランドの信頼、認知度、ユーザーエンゲージメント、販売を成功裏に成長させるための完璧なUGCプラットフォーム。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
ハッシュタグ有料 - クリエイターとのマッチング、キャンペーンの開始、クリエイターのホワイトリストの実行を 1 つのプラットフォームで行います。インフルエンサー マーケティングが安全、簡単、迅速になりました。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
クリエイター マーケティングを通じて売上を促進します。 インフルエンサー マーケティング、アフィリエイト プログラム、クリエイター管理、ユーザー生成コンテンツ、ブランド アンバサダー: ビジネスを成長させるための貴重なパートナーシップを構築します。
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash は、独自の AI を活用したコンテンツ テクノロジーを使用して、ブランドやエージェンシーがクリエイター プログラムを拡張できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォームです。本物のクリエイターを発見し、キャンペーンの効果を測定し、すべてのデータを 1 か所で管理します。 Wild、KoRo、Athletic Greens などの急成長している DTC だけでなく、Vodafone、Lululemon、Kaufland などの確立された大企業も、Storyclash を使用してインフルエンサー マーケティングを最大限に活用しています。
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics は市場初の AI を活用したブランド パフォーマンス クラウドであり、1,200 を超えるクライアントに戦略と実行を結び付けるために必要なソフトウェアとデータを提供します。 ブランド パフォーマンス クラウドは、経営幹部がキャンペーンを開始し、リーチを拡大し、ROI を測定し、ブランド パフォーマンスをベンチマークするのに役立ちます。 Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud は、サンプル管理、イベント企画、PR モニタリング、ブランド パフォーマンスと音声分析のためのツールを備えており、ブランドが成功するマーケティング戦略をすべ...
CisionOne
cision.one
あなたのブランドの未来を形作りましょう。リアルタイムで。今日のメディア環境を効果的にナビゲートするには、PR チームとコミュニケーション チームには新しい種類のプラットフォームが必要です。これは、AI の力を活用し、より迅速で正確な意思決定を行うために必要なリアルタイムのメディア インサイトを提供し、適切なメディア担当者と結び付けるプラットフォームです。 CisionOne は、PR およびコミュニケーション チームの働き方を変革するプラットフォームであり、ブランドの将来を形作る戦略の作成に集中できます。
Later
later.com
Later は、ビジネスオーナー、クリエイター、代理店、ソーシャル メディア チームがオンラインでブランドやビジネスを成長させるのに役立つ、ソーシャル メディア マーケティングおよびコマース プラットフォームです。 Later を使用すると、ソーシャル メディア戦略全体を 1 か所で簡単に管理できるため、時間を節約し、ビジネスを成長させることができます。あらゆるソーシャル プラットフォームへの投稿をスケジュールしたり、ハッシュタグの提案や投稿に最適な時間帯を取得したり、自己紹介のカスタム リンクを使用して画像をクリックしたりショッピングしたりできる投稿に変換したりできます。
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive は、PR とコミュニケーションの成功のためのグローバル パートナーです。私たちは世界中の何千もの組織と協力しており、皆様が直面しているプレッシャーを理解しています。強力なブランドと評判を構築するようなものです。組織の目、耳、良心となる。経営幹部、より広範なビジネス、そしてその成功をサポートします。当社は、業界をリードするデータ サイエンスと、国際的なコンサルティング会社およびクラス最高の PR ワークフロー ツールを組み合わせて、次の機能を提供します。 • モニタリング – 世界中のメディアにわたる貴社のブランドおよび評判に関連する報道と最新ニュースを特定します。 • 測定...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
世界の何千もの一流ブランドや小売業者が、Bazaarvoice のテクノロジー、サービス、専門知識を信頼して、収益を促進し、リーチを拡大し、実用的な洞察を獲得し、忠実な支持者を生み出しています。 Bazaarvoice に代わって Forrester Consulting が実施した新しい委託調査によると、Bazaarvoice と提携する企業は、投資収益率 400% が期待できます。この調査では、Bazaarvoice との協業経験のある 9 社の意思決定者にインタビューを行ったところ、初期投資はわずか 3 か月以内に回収できることがわかりました。 Bazaarvoice との連携があなたの...