Flexitive helps global brands and agencies automate omnichannel design production and distribution. Using advanced responsive design and dynamic creative production technology, marketing and design teams can work together to scale their visual communications, and deliver higher-quality designs to be used across all channels, sizes and file formats. Check out the Flexitive reviews below!

