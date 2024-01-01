代替案 - Fidor Bank
Revolut
revolut.com
お金のことならすべてこのアプリで。毎日の支出から貯蓄や投資による将来の計画まで、Revolut はお金をより多く活用するのに役立ちます。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
強力でパーソナライズされたツールをすべて 1 か所に備えたボーダレス アカウントで、ビジネスの財務を究極的に管理できます。
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited は、ビクトリア州メルボルンに本社を置くオーストラリアの多国籍銀行および金融サービス会社です。資産ではオーストラリア第 2 位、時価総額では第 4 位の銀行です。
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Holvi
holvi.com
自営業向けのオールインワン アカウント。 銀行業務、請求書発行、簿記 – 加えて、新しいビジネス クレジット カード。すべてが 1 か所にまとめられているため、重要なことに集中できます。それがワークライフの簡素化です。
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare は、個人投資家や機関投資家が低額で一流の資金を利用できるようにするプライベート エクイティ投資プラットフォームです。
Lendio
lendio.com
ユタ州に拠点を置く Lendio (以前の Funding Universe) は、2011 年に Brock Blake と Trent Miskin によって設立され、中小企業経営者を対象とした米国の無料オンライン ローン マーケットプレイスです。
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox は、最大 150,000 ドルまでの事業資金への迅速かつ簡単なアクセスを提供します。当社の信用枠と定期ローンのオプションがどのようにしてお客様のビジネスの成長を引き出すことができるかをご覧ください。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch は、スタートアップを間違い、訴訟、攻撃から守る新しい種類のデジタル保険会社です。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
ヨーロッパの高成長を遂げている民間企業の株式を購入しましょう。
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara は、あらゆるデータセットをインタラクティブに視覚化して、複雑なデータを整理、理解、共同作業できるように支援します。
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo の合理化された小切手フルフィルメント サービスは、小切手の処理、印刷、郵送のすべてのニーズにワンストップで対応します。少ない労力と事務処理で、管理コストを削減し、業務効率を向上させることができます。 Checkflo は、小切手クラウド ソフトウェアを通じて小切手の支払い、配達などを管理、追跡、分析する会計士向けのツールを提供します。レポートは、安全なクライアント ポータルにアクセスすることで 24 時間年中無休で入手できます。 Checkflo では、会社のロゴを追加したり、小切手の一部としてプロモーション テキストを含めることができ、通常の小切手の支払いをマーケティングの...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago は、不動産や新興企業への新しい投資方法やユニークな投資機会を探している投資家を集めています。 Anaxago は、経済が個人に明日のビジネスへの直接アクセスを提供するのに役立つ金融モデルの開発に貢献しています。貯蓄の一部をスタートアップへの資金提供に充てることで、コミュニティは経済、イノベーション、雇用の発展に参加しています。
Kriya
kriya.co
機密性の高い元帳請求書全体の割引機能を利用できます。すべての未払いの請求書に対して保護されるため、定期的なキャッシュ フローが必要な企業に最適です。
Invesdor
invesdor.com
野心的な欧州企業と世界中の投資家を結びつける #デジタル #資金調達 における北欧市場のリーダー。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
成長するビジネスのためのオンデマンドの運転資金。 FundThrough は、使いやすいオンライン資金調達プラットフォームで未払いの請求書から資金に即座にアクセスできるように企業に提供します。資金調達枠は、事業の売上の強さに応じて、500 ドルから 200 万ドル以上までの範囲です。ビジネスが成長サイクルのどの段階にあっても、FundThrough は重大なキャッシュ フローのギャップを埋めるのに役立ちます。
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova は SEC 規制のオルタナティブ投資ファンドで、1 つのファンドに投資するだけで 12 以上のエキゾチックなオルタナティブ資産クラスに投資できます。当社の投資専門家は、ワイン、アート、スタートアップ、仮想通貨、不動産などの資産にあなたの資金を割り当てます。株式ではなく、複数の代替投資を対象とした投資信託と考えることもできます。
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva は、すべての人が自分の生活を改善する力を持てる、経済的に包括的な世界を構想しています。
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy はヨーロッパを代表するエンドツーエンドの M&A プラットフォームで、創業者や企業買収者が最短 30 日で買収を完了できるよう支援します。 ビジネスを売買するためのエンドツーエンドのプラットフォーム。 Foundy は、創業者と買収者が従来の M&A プロセスよりも最大 3 倍の速度とコスト効率で買収を完了できるよう支援します。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
欧州トップクラスの株式クラウドファンディング サイト Seedrs を利用して、最高の新規スタートアップ ビジネスへのオンライン投資の機会を提供し、シード投資やエンジェル投資を募ります。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker は、お客様のビジネススタイルに合わせて構築された保険仲介業者です。テクノロジーの使いやすさと、最高のブローカーによる最高級のサービスを組み合わせてご利用いただけます。