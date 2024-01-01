代替案 - Fidor Bank

Revolut

Revolut

revolut.com

お金のことならすべてこのアプリで。毎日の支出から貯蓄や投資による将来の計画まで、Revolut はお金をより多く活用するのに役立ちます。

Revolut Business

Revolut Business

revolut.com

強力でパーソナライズされたツールをすべて 1 か所に備えたボーダレス アカウントで、ビジネスの財務を究極的に管理できます。

ANZ Australia

ANZ Australia

anz.com.au

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited は、ビクトリア州メルボルンに本社を置くオーストラリアの多国籍銀行および金融サービス会社です。資産ではオーストラリア第 2 位、時価総額では第 4 位の銀行です。

ANZ New Zealand

ANZ New Zealand

anz.co.nz

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited は、ビクトリア州メルボルンに本社を置くオーストラリアの多国籍銀行および金融サービス会社です。資産ではオーストラリア第 2 位、時価総額では第 4 位の銀行です。

Holvi

Holvi

holvi.com

自営業向けのオールインワン アカウント。 銀行業務、請求書発行、簿記 – 加えて、新しいビジネス クレジット カード。すべてが 1 か所にまとめられているため、重要なことに集中できます。それがワークライフの簡素化です。

Moonfare

Moonfare

moonfare.com

Moonfare は、個人投資家や機関投資家が低額で一流の資金を利用できるようにするプライベート エクイティ投資プラットフォームです。

Lendio

Lendio

lendio.com

ユタ州に拠点を置く Lendio (以前の Funding Universe) は、2011 年に Brock Blake と Trent Miskin によって設立され、中小企業経営者を対象とした米国の無料オンライン ローン マーケットプレイスです。

Fundbox

Fundbox

fundbox.com

Fundbox は、最大 150,000 ドルまでの事業資金への迅速かつ簡単なアクセスを提供します。当社の信用枠と定期ローンのオプションがどのようにしてお客様のビジネスの成長を引き出すことができるかをご覧ください。

Vouch

Vouch

vouch.us

Vouch は、スタートアップを間違い、訴訟、攻撃から守る新しい種類のデジタル保険会社です。

Crowdcube

Crowdcube

crowdcube.com

ヨーロッパの高成長を遂げている民間企業の株式を購入しましょう。

Clara

Clara

clarafinds.com

Clara は、あらゆるデータセットをインタラクティブに視覚化して、複雑なデータを整理、理解、共同作業できるように支援します。

MySIPonline

MySIPonline

mysiponline.com

MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...

Moula

Moula

moula.com.au

Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.

Minveo

Minveo

minveo.de

A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.

Lendino

Lendino

lendino.dk

Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.

Gusher

Gusher

gusher.co

Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...

growney

growney

growney.de

The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.

FlexFunding

FlexFunding

flexfunding.com

With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.

Finhaven

Finhaven

finhaven.com

Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.

Equitise

Equitise

equitise.com

Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.

Dividend Finance

Dividend Finance

dividendfinance.com

We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.

Debexpert

Debexpert

debexpert.com

We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...

Crowd2Fund

Crowd2Fund

crowd2fund.com

The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.

Companisto

Companisto

companisto.com

Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.

Checkflo

Checkflo

checkflo.com

Checkflo の合理化された小切手フルフィルメント サービスは、小切手の処理、印刷、郵送のすべてのニーズにワンストップで対応します。少ない労力と事務処理で、管理コストを削減し、業務効率を向上させることができます。 Checkflo は、小切手クラウド ソフトウェアを通じて小切手の支払い、配達などを管理、追跡、分析する会計士向けのツールを提供します。レポートは、安全なクライアント ポータルにアクセスすることで 24 時間年中無休で入手できます。 Checkflo では、会社のロゴを追加したり、小切手の一部としてプロモーション テキストを含めることができ、通常の小切手の支払いをマーケティングの...

Anaxago

Anaxago

anaxago.com

Anaxago は、不動産や新興企業への新しい投資方法やユニークな投資機会を探している投資家を集めています。 Anaxago は、経済が個人に明日のビジネスへの直接アクセスを提供するのに役立つ金融モデルの開発に貢献しています。貯蓄の一部をスタートアップへの資金提供に充てることで、コミュニティは経済、イノベーション、雇用の発展に参加しています。

Kriya

Kriya

kriya.co

機密性の高い元帳請求書全体の割引機能を利用できます。すべての未払いの請求書に対して保護されるため、定期的なキャッシュ フローが必要な企業に最適です。

Invesdor

Invesdor

invesdor.com

野心的な欧州企業と世界中の投資家を結びつける #デジタル #資金調達 における北欧市場のリーダー。

FundThrough

FundThrough

fundthrough.com

成長するビジネスのためのオンデマンドの運転資金。 FundThrough は、使いやすいオンライン資金調達プラットフォームで未払いの請求書から資金に即座にアクセスできるように企業に提供します。資金調達枠は、事業の売上の強さに応じて、500 ドルから 200 万ドル以上までの範囲です。ビジネスが成長サイクルのどの段階にあっても、FundThrough は重大なキャッシュ フローのギャップを埋めるのに役立ちます。

Hedonova

Hedonova

hedonova.io

Hedonova は SEC 規制のオルタナティブ投資ファンドで、1 つのファンドに投資するだけで 12 以上のエキゾチックなオルタナティブ資産クラスに投資できます。当社の投資専門家は、ワイン、アート、スタートアップ、仮想通貨、不動産などの資産にあなたの資金を割り当てます。株式ではなく、複数の代替投資を対象とした投資信託と考えることもできます。

Kiva

Kiva

kiva.org

Kiva は、すべての人が自分の生活を改善する力を持てる、経済的に包括的な世界を構想しています。

Foundy

Foundy

foundy.com

Foundy はヨーロッパを代表するエンドツーエンドの M&A プラットフォームで、創業者や企業買収者が最短 30 日で買収を完了できるよう支援します。 ビジネスを売買するためのエンドツーエンドのプラットフォーム。 Foundy は、創業者と買収者が従来の M&A プロセスよりも最大 3 倍の速度とコスト効率で買収を完了できるよう支援します。

Seedrs

Seedrs

seedrs.com

欧州トップクラスの株式クラウドファンディング サイト Seedrs を利用して、最高の新規スタートアップ ビジネスへのオンライン投資の機会を提供し、シード投資やエンジェル投資を募ります。

Embroker

Embroker

embroker.com

Embroker は、お客様のビジネススタイルに合わせて構築された保険仲介業者です。テクノロジーの使いやすさと、最高のブローカーによる最高級のサービスを組み合わせてご利用いただけます。

