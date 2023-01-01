代替案 - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
結婚式、休日、誕生日、その他重要な瞬間に合わせて、オンライン カードの招待状、チラシ、挨拶状をカスタマイズして、自分のスタイルを反映させます。
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
今日のペースの速いビジネスの世界では、企業がインパクトのあるエクスペリエンスを生み出し、潜在的な顧客とつながるためには、効果的なイベント管理が不可欠です。テクノロジーの台頭により、イベント主催者は業務を合理化し、投資収益率を最大化するために革新的なツールにますます依存しています。最近発売されたソリューションの 1 つが、boothX です。この最先端のプラットフォームは、イベントや展示会の ROI を測定し、リード生成を強化し、コストを削減するために設計された包括的な機能スイートを提供します。見込み客検索アプリを通じて簡単に見込み客を獲得し、管理する イベントの最も重要な側面の 1 つは、見込...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter は、コミュニケーション、運用、安全プロセスを一元化し、チーム全体を 1 か所に接続するのに役立つ、シンプルで使いやすいイベント配信プラットフォームです。配信を効率化し、起こり得る問題に備えて、次回のイベントでのスタッフの参加を増やします。あまり心配をせず、うまくいかないことにも備えて、次回のイベントでのスタッフの参加を増やしてください。
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
illetto は、イベントの管理と宣伝、オンラインでのチケット販売、イベントの盛況度の追跡を行う無料のチケット発行ソフトウェアです。
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
モジュール式のフェスティバルおよび音楽イベント管理ソフトウェア。フェスティバルの運営、認定、チーム、アーティストを管理できます。
PopBookings
popbookings.com
PopBookings を使用すると、すべてを 1 か所にまとめて、全員が同じ認識を持つことができます。人材派遣のビジネス プロセスを合理化すると、あなたとあなたのチームを組織的に保つことができます。アカウント内では誰もが同じ情報を参照できます。当社の強力なツールを使用して時間を節約しましょう。
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
コンシェルジュ チームは、イベント管理者がスケジュールされた双方向テキスト メッセージ (SMS) をイベント ゲストに送信できるように支援します。
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard は、無料のオールインワン イベント プランニングおよびコミュニケーション ツールで、明確なゲスト リストを使用して 10 ～ 1000 人以上のグループ向けのイベントを企画できます。モジュラー プラットフォームである Guestboard を使用すると、メッセージ ボード、共有ドキュメントとファイル、ゲスト リスト、スケジュール、宿泊予約、取引、グループ チェックリストなど、グループ イベントに必要なツールを正確に選択できます。
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com は、ソフトウェア統合、実用的なデータ、ブランド化されたソーシャル ネットワーキング エクスペリエンスを提供する Web アプリケーションおよびワークフロー最適化プラットフォームで、時間を節約し、エラーを防ぎ、ウェビナー、カンファレンス、展示会などの仮想イベントの計画と配信に関連するコストを削減します。ライブストリーミングと事前録画されたコンテンツの配信。 EventSpace.com はプロセス全体を合理化し、視聴者にシームレスなイベント体験を提供するのに役立ちます。
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch は、スポンサーシップの販売プロセスを合理化することでパートナーシップを可能にします。当社のデータを活用して、ブランドを検索、発見、デューデリジェンスを実行できます。自分のピッチを披露する場所もあります。 SponsorPitch の 5 つの主な利点: 1. ピッチの準備に役立つ、ブランドとそのスポンサー活動に関する会員限定の取引データを提供します。 2. 関心のある組織でスポンサーシップの意思決定者の連絡先を見つけるのに費やす時間を削減します。 3.ブランド パートナー向けに AI を活用した推奨事項を提供します 4. あなたまたはあなたのクライアントの提案...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr は、組織がより大きな影響力とより多くの収益を獲得できるようにすることを目的とした非営利マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Feathr は、使いやすい広告、電子メール、ソーシャル メディア、デジタル エンゲージメント ツールを備えており、認知度を高め、オンライン寄付を増やし、イベントを宣伝し、ボランティアを募集し、最終的にはより多くの善を行うのに役立ちます。柔軟な機能と統合により、複数のチャネルにわたるキャンペーンを管理し、すべてのデータを 1 か所に集約できます。
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent は、あらゆるイベントにオールインワンのイベント プラットフォームを提供します。当社のプラットフォームは、イベントのライフサイクルの各段階の管理を簡素化し、価値を最大化するために必要なデータと洞察を提供します。対面、バーチャル、ハイブリッドのいずれであっても、サプライヤーの検索、参加者の関与、スポンサーの価値の最大化、重要なイベント データの収集に必要なものがすべて揃った単一のプラットフォームが得られます。 Cvent は、イベント マーケティングおよび管理テクノロジーの世界的リーダーとして、あらゆるタイプ、規模、複雑さのイベントをサポートできる独自の立場にあります。