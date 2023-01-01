WebCatalog

代替案 - Eventbrite

Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups

facebook.com

グループは、特定の人々と共通の興味についてコミュニケーションする場所です。家族の集まり、仕事後のスポーツ チーム、読書クラブなど、あらゆる目的に合わせてグループを作成できます。

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Kommunity は、ローカルおよび国際的にコミュニティを成長させ、イベントを簡単に開催し、1 か所でメンバーとコミュニケーションを図るための究極のコミュニティ重視のソーシャル イベント プラットフォームです。

NationBuilder

NationBuilder

nationbuilder.com

組織、運動、キャンペーンを強化するために設計されたソフトウェア。

DownToMeet

DownToMeet

downtomeet.com

DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...

Peatix

Peatix

peatix.com

Web とアプリ上の Peatix の強力なツールを使用して、グループを通じてコミュニティを成長させ、イベントを宣伝および管理します。シンプル、透明性、低料金。顧客中心のサポート。

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.