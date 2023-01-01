代替案 - Eventbrite
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
グループは、特定の人々と共通の興味についてコミュニケーションする場所です。家族の集まり、仕事後のスポーツ チーム、読書クラブなど、あらゆる目的に合わせてグループを作成できます。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity は、ローカルおよび国際的にコミュニティを成長させ、イベントを簡単に開催し、1 か所でメンバーとコミュニケーションを図るための究極のコミュニティ重視のソーシャル イベント プラットフォームです。
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
組織、運動、キャンペーンを強化するために設計されたソフトウェア。
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
Web とアプリ上の Peatix の強力なツールを使用して、グループを通じてコミュニティを成長させ、イベントを宣伝および管理します。シンプル、透明性、低料金。顧客中心のサポート。