Estii
ウェブサイト：estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
