代替案 - dscout
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
従量課金制のユーザー テスト ツールで、サブスクリプションや月額料金は必要ありません。テスター 1 人あたりわずか 30 ドルから、当社の高品質テスターのパネルからより良い洞察を得ることができます。
VideoAsk
videoask.com
非同期ビデオ会話を行うための最も簡単な方法。コミュニティに参加し、新しい人材を採用し、より良い見込み顧客を獲得するなど、さまざまなことができます。
Userlytics
userlytics.com
当社の最先端のユーザー調査プラットフォームと 160 万人を超えるグローバル パネルを活用して、顧客とユーザー エクスペリエンスを向上させます。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
当社の AI を活用した瞬間ビデオリサーチプラットフォームにより、MR、UX、CX チームは日常生活の文脈で人、製品、体験を理解できるようになります。当社がサポートする研究者、デザイナー、プロダクト マネージャーは、B2C および B2B のコンテキストで Indeemo を使用して、次のようなさまざまなディスカバリー リサーチ手法を行っています。 - 購入までの道のり - 購入者の意思決定プロセス 混合法リサーチ - インタビュー/フォーカス グループの事前タスク - ビデオ ユーザビリティ/エクスペリエンス リサーチによるセグメンテーション/ユーザー ペルソナの実現 - 製品テスト/IHU...