Doppler Relay is a transactional email service, that guarantees the arrival of your Transactional Emails and allows you to access detailed analytics in real time. Sending attached files, invoices, card statements and password resets has never been so easy, safe and effective.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： dopplerrelay.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDoppler Relayによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。