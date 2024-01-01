Doppler Relay
ウェブサイト：dopplerrelay.com
Doppler Relay is a transactional email service, that guarantees the arrival of your Transactional Emails and allows you to access detailed analytics in real time. Sending attached files, invoices, card statements and password resets has never been so easy, safe and effective.
