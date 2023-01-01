DivvyHQ
DivvyHQ is a cloud-based, content planning, workflow, and collaboration platform built to help marketers and content producers get/stay organized and successfully execute demanding, complicated and content-centric marketing initiatives. DivvyHQ's unique functionality combines web-based calendars, content management and online collaboration to help global content teams capture content ideas, assign and schedule content projects, produce any type of content, stay on top of production deadlines and report on content performance.
