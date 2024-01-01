Digital Link
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：digital-link.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるDigital Linkのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Digital Link is your platform to create and manage GS1 digital link QR codes at scale. Bring your products online with just a GTIN, simplify compliance with Smart Pages, and engage shoppers better before and after purchase.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： digital-link.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはDigital Linkによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。