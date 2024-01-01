WebCatalog

Datapad

Datapad

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：datapad.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるDatapadのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration

カテゴリー:

Business
データ視覚化ツール

ウェブサイト： datapad.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはDatapadによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

こちらもおすすめ

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite

zerodha.com

Thatch

Thatch

trythatch.com

BacklinkManager

BacklinkManager

backlinkmanager.io

SpreadSimple

SpreadSimple

spreadsimple.com

MailerSend

MailerSend

mailersend.com

Gmelius

Gmelius

gmelius.io

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

Anytime Mailbox

Anytime Mailbox

anytimemailbox.com

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Unito

Unito

unito.io

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.