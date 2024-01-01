代替案 - Dataminr
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (feedly として様式化されています) は、iOS および Android を実行するさまざまな Web ブラウザーおよびモバイル デバイス用のニュース アグリゲーター アプリケーションです。クラウドベースのサービスとしてもご利用いただけます。ユーザーがカスタマイズして他のユーザーと共有できるように、さまざまなオンライン ソースからニュース フィードを編集します。 Feedly は 2008 年に DevHD によって初めてリリースされました。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush は、SEO、PPC、コンテンツ、ソーシャル メディア、競合調査のためのソリューションを提供します。世界中の600万人を超えるマーケティング担当者から信頼されています
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com は、バックリンクと SEO 分析用のよく知られたツールセットです。 現時点では、当社はライブリンクの最大のベース、巨大なインデックス、最高のインデックス更新速度により、他の同様のサービスの群から際立っています。 当社はすべてのアルゴリズムを常に改善し、最新かつ実際のバックリンク データをお客様に提供します。それとは別に、私たちは SEM と SEO の世界におけるすべての新しい傾向を追跡し、これらの傾向が Ahrefs の新機能に確実に反映されるように努めています。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch は、イギリスのブライトンに本社を置くデジタル消費者インテリジェンス企業です。 Brandwatch は、Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews、BuzzSumo の 6 つの異なる製品を販売しています。 Brandwatch Consumer Research は「セルフサービス アプリケーション」またはサービスとしてのソフトウェアであり、ソーシャル メディア データをアーカイブして、企業にブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを分析するための情報と特定のセグメントを追跡する手段を提供します。このツールの対象範囲には...
Awario
awario.com
無料でブランドモニタリングを始めましょう！ Web ソースでのメンションを追跡し、競合を分析し、ニッチなインフルエンサーを監視し、ソーシャル ネットワークで潜在顧客を見つけます。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 を使用すると、Web 上のブランドに関する言及に即座にアクセスできます。
Mention
mention.com
視聴者の意見に耳を傾け、優れた投稿を公開し、顧客に応答できるオールインワン ツールを入手してください。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (旧 MediaMiser ) は、広報およびマーケティングの専門家向けのメディア監視および分析ソフトウェアとプロフェッショナル サービスのプロバイダーです。 Agility PR Solutions は、独自のテクノロジーを使用して、ソーシャル、伝統的、デジタル メディアにわたる 200,000 以上のソースからコンテンツを監視、集約、分析、共有し、詳細な分析レポートと毎日の説明を顧客に提供しています。顧客には、フォーチュン 500 企業数社やカナダ政府機関が含まれます。 2014 年 7 月、ビジネス プロセス、テクノロジー、コンサルティング サー...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
テレビ、ラジオ、ニュース、ポッドキャスト、ソーシャル向けのクラス最高のメディア モニタリング サービスと、業界で最も正確なメディア コンタクト データベースです。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack を使用して、ジャーナリストを見つけ、あなたの記事について報道陣を獲得し、ニュースを監視し、PR の影響について報告します。ジャーナリストはポートフォリオを構築し、キャリアを加速できます。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Web スクレイピングを使用しない Web データ。 Web 全体で接続されている 1 兆個のコンテンツをクエリしたり、Diffbot を使用してオンデマンドでコンテンツを抽出したりできます。
SentiOne
sentione.com
AI ベースのオンライン リスニングと、会話型ボイスボットやチャットボットによる顧客サービス自動化の未来をご覧ください。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
マーケットインテリジェンスと検索プラットフォーム 数時間ではなく数秒で洞察を明らかにします インデックスが作成され、検索可能で、すべてが 1 か所にまとめられた広範なコンテンツ全体で企業、トピック、業界を簡単に追跡することで、市場のスピードに合わせて動きます。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
一般の人々がトピックにどのように関わっているかを理解します。 ウェブやソーシャル メディア全体にわたる 7 年以上のパブリック エンゲージメント データを分析し、レポートします。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通信チーム向けのリアルタイムのメディア監視。 Web およびソーシャル コンテンツのリアルタイム フィードと公共参加データを組み合わせて、重要なコンテンツを特定して予測します
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
ウィジキーとは何ですか？ Wizikey はメディア監視および PR ソフトウェアです。これは、企業がさまざまなメディアにわたるメディアをトレンドとともにモニタリングし、世界中の競争インテリジェンスやプレスリリース配信に関する洞察を得るのに役立ちます。また、PR 専門家が適切な記者を見つけ、カスタマイズされたピッチを送信し、メディアの報道や洞察を収集して評価するのにも役立ちます。より良いブランドを構築するために、HUL、eBay、UserTesting、OYO などの大手企業や世界中の 1,000 人以上のユーザーから信頼されています。 Wizikey では、ニュース インサイト、メディア モ...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM は、広報管理テクノロジーを使用してアーンド メディアを再考しています。 PRM プラットフォームを使用すると、マーケティングおよびコミュニケーションの専門家は、ストーリーを売り込むのに適切なメディアを見つけ、メディア関係やキャンペーンを管理し、ブランドの報道内容や声のシェアを監視し、アーンドメディアの取り組みによるビジネスへの影響を簡単に測定できます。 Propel には、Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify、その他の大手ブランドや代理店を含む 150 を超える顧客がいます。 2019 年に設立された Propel はテルアビブに本社を置き、ニュ...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud は、世界で最も包括的なエンドツーエンドのイベント テクノロジーと関連サービスを提供し、イベントの作成と管理を強化します。単一のセッションから常時接続のエクスペリエンスまで、場所、形式、サイズ、長さに関係なく、イベントのライフサイクル全体を管理します。 Notified を使用すると、イベント プランナー、マーケティング担当者、コミュニケーションの専門家は、1 つのプラットフォームから没入型エクスペリエンスを作成し、エンゲージメントを促進し、有益な洞察を掘り起こし、ROI を最大化することができます。 - 対面イベント: 論文の募集から議題の作成まで、登...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia のメディア インテリジェンス ソリューションは、オンライン、テレビ、ラジオ、ソーシャル メディア、印刷物にわたる包括的なメディア モニタリング、分析、洞察サービスを提供します。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service は、AI を活用したクラウドネイティブの統合カスタマー サービス プラットフォームで、30 以上のデジタル、ソーシャル、音声チャネルにわたってシームレスな顧客とエージェントのエクスペリエンスを実現し、リアルタイムで実用的かつスケーラブルな洞察を提供し、他のポイント ソリューションの必要性を排除します。 Sprinklr サービス – - 顧客が好みのチャネルでブランドと対話できるようにし、顧客満足度につながる一貫したブランド エクスペリエンスを実現します。 - エージェントに統合/360 度の顧客ビューを提供し、AI の力で最も関連性の高い応答を推奨して、エー...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
オンライン PR の効果を実感してください!ブランドについて何が言われているかを監視し、ストーリーを作成し、視聴者を特定して関与させ、結果を分析します。