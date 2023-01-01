Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection and analysis processes through digitization, automation and collaboration. Dasseti ESG Collect is used by private market LPs to collect hard-to-find ESG data from GPs, or GPs collecting data from portfolio companies. Dasseti Engage allows asset and fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like: responding to client requests, delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.

ウェブサイト： dasseti.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDassetiによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。