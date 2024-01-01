代替案 - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (旧 Box.net) は、カリフォルニア州レッドウッドシティに拠点を置くアメリカのインターネット会社です。同社は、企業向けのクラウド コンテンツ管理およびファイル共有サービスに注力しています。公式クライアントとアプリは、Windows、macOS、およびいくつかのモバイル プラットフォームで利用できます。ボックスは2005年に設立されました。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks は、Apache Spark のオリジナルの作成者によって設立された会社です。 Databricks は、Scala 上に構築されたオープンソースの分散コンピューティング フレームワークである Apache Spark の作成に携わったカリフォルニア大学バークレー校の AMPLab プロジェクトから生まれました。 Databricks は、Spark を操作するための Web ベースのプラットフォームを開発し、自動化されたクラスター管理と IPython スタイルのノートブックを提供します。 Databricks プラットフォームの構築に加えて、同社は Spark に関す...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
データ サイエンティストと研究者向けの管理ノートブック。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud は、信頼性が高く安全なクラウド コンピューティング ツールと製品の統合セットを提供し、複数の地域でクラウド インフラストラクチャやデータ センターを構築してビジネスを強化するのに役立ちます。無料でお試しください。
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
データ サイエンスの実行プロセス全体 (機械学習アルゴリズムの構築、結果の説明、結果の予測) が 1 回のクリックにまとめられています。
Observable
observablehq.com
データを調査、分析、説明します。チームで。 新しい洞察を明らかにし、より多くの質問に答え、より適切な意思決定を下します。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (オープンテキストとも表記) は、エンタープライズ情報管理 (EIM) ソフトウェアを開発および販売するカナダの会社です。カナダのオンタリオ州ウォータールーに本社を置く OpenText は、2014 年時点でカナダ最大のソフトウェア会社であり、カナダの雇用主トップ 100 の 1 つとして認められています。 Mediacorp Canada Inc. による 2016 年。OpenText ソフトウェア アプリケーションは、大企業、政府機関、専門サービス会社のコンテンツまたは非構造化データを管理します。 OpenText は、大量のコンテンツの管理、...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku は、2013 年に設立された人工知能 (AI) および機械学習の企業です。2019 年 12 月、Dataiku は、Alphabet Inc. が資金提供する後期成長ベンチャーキャピタルファンドである CapitalG が投資家として参加したことを発表しました。評価額14億ドルのユニコーンの地位を獲得しました。 Dataiku は現在、ニューヨーク、パリ、ロンドン、ミュンヘン、シドニー、シンガポール、ドバイにオフィスを構え、世界中で 500 人以上の従業員を擁しています。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex は、データ サイエンスと分析のための最新のデータ プラットフォームです。共同作業が可能なノートブック、美しいデータ アプリ、エンタープライズ グレードのセキュリティ。
Akkio
akkio.com
アナリストのための予測 AI。 迅速な洞察と楽な予測により、業務に競争力をもたらします。コーディングは必要ありません。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® は、データを使用して問題を解決し、新しい目標を達成し、重要なビジネス ニーズに対処するのに役立ちます。すべてはここから始まります。 AI 戦略をサポートするデータ統合および分析ソリューションの業界リーダーです。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan の予測分析ソフトウェアは、インパクトを与えるように設計されています。数日で正確で実用的な予測を取得し、AutoML の力を解き放ちます。
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer は、機械学習モデルを開発および展開するための強力なソフトウェア ツールです。ユーザーが広範なプログラミング知識を必要とせずにニューラル ネットワークを構築、トレーニング、評価できるユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイスを提供します。 Neural Designer は、幅広い機能とアルゴリズムを備えており、データの前処理からモデルの最適化まで、機械学習のワークフロー全体を簡素化します。さらに、数値、カテゴリ、テキストなどのさまざまなデータ型をサポートしているため、ドメインに対して多用途に使用できます。さらに、Neural Designer はモデルの自動選択とハ...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid は、ティア 1 のエンタープライズ グレードの分析オペレーティング システムであり、シングル ユーザーのセルフサービス分析から数千ユーザーの集中展開まで拡張でき、シンプルだが効果的なデータの視覚化から高度な機械学習機能までカバーします。不可知論的な Analytics OS は、あらゆるデバイスや OS に対応するユニバーサル クライアントを備えています。オンプレミスまたはクラウドの両方のほとんどのプラットフォームにインストールでき、最も一般的なデータ スタックに対して動作できます。 Pyramid を使用すると、ユーザーと組織はセルフサービスの生産性とガバナンスのバランスを取...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL は、DataGrip、DBeaver、Postico などの従来の SQL エディターの進化版です。当社は、時間の節約、データの精度の向上、新入社員の早期オンボーディング、ビジネスへの迅速な洞察の提供を目指すデータ重視のチームに、美しく最新の SQL エディターを提供します。 PopSQL を使用すると、ユーザーはデータ モデルを簡単に理解し、バージョン管理された SQL を作成し、ライブ プレゼンスと共同作業し、グラフやダッシュボードでデータを視覚化し、レポートをスケジュールし、結果を共有し、検索と検出のための基本的なクエリを整理することができます。チームがすでに Tablea...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta のオープン データ配信プラットフォームは、複数の複雑なエンタープライズ システムからのデータへのアクセスを簡素化し、組織データの価値を最大限に引き出し、分析にすぐに利用できるようにします。 GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures、Sorenson Capital の支援を受けて、Incorta は、ミッドマーケットのイノベーターから Broadcom、Comcast、そしてシャッターフライ。詳細については、www.incorta.com をご覧ください。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
JADBio
jadbio.com
バイオマーカーの発見を自動化し、研究ニーズに基づいてバイオマーカーの役割を解釈するノーコード機械学習
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後に、エンタープライズ向けのソリューション Mark AI の包括的なブランド ガイドと AI カスタマイズ機能により、ビジネスの要求を満たすために AI のアイデンティティとメッセージングを形成できるエンタープライズ レベルのソリューションを提供します。
DataRobot
datarobot.com
開ける。フレキシブル。チームの AI ニーズに適応するように構築されています。 DataRobot は、すべての生成ワークフローと予測ワークフローを 1 つの強力なプラットフォームにまとめます。ビジネスに必要な AI を迅速に提供し、すべての資産を管理し、世界クラスの AI 専門家を活用します。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ は、シミュレーションおよびデータ分析テクノロジー、スケーラブルな HPC およびクラウド リソースへの動的な共同アクセスをすべて 1 か所で提供します。