CurateIt
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：curateit.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるCurateItのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Unite Productivity & Content Curation to Transform your Brand The ultimate tool for content creators, marketers, researchers, readers, and productivity enthusiasts. Effortlessly create, curate, discover, and share. Transform information into impactful, shareable, and monetizable knowledge to elevate your brand
ウェブサイト： curateit.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはCurateItによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。