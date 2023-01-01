Critical Impact
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：criticalimpact.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるCritical Impactのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： criticalimpact.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはCritical Impactによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。