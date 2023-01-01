代替案 - Corus
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail を使用すると、ユーザー調査を 1 か所で保存、分析、共同作業できるため、パターンの確認、顧客の洞察の発見、次に何をすべきかの決定が容易になります。当社の顧客には、ボストン コンサルティング グループ、Cisco、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks、VMware が含まれます。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar は、Web サイトの使用状況を分析し、ヒートマップ、セッション記録、アンケートなどのツールを通じてフィードバックを提供する行動分析会社です。 Google Analytics などの Web 分析ツールと連携して、人々がどのように Web サイトを閲覧しているか、また顧客エクスペリエンスをどのように改善できるかについての洞察を提供します。 2014 年に設立された Hotjar は、20 か国の 100 人を超えるチーム メンバーによって完全にリモートで実行され、世界中の 500,000 を超えるサイトで使用されています。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
従量課金制のユーザー テスト ツールで、サブスクリプションや月額料金は必要ありません。テスター 1 人あたりわずか 30 ドルから、当社の高品質テスターのパネルからより良い洞察を得ることができます。
Marker.io
marker.io
バグの報告はロケット科学であってはなりません。開発者を混乱させることなく、クライアントや同僚からの Web サイトのフィードバックをお気に入りのバグ トラッカーに取り込みます。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。
Maze
maze.co
優れた製品は良い習慣の上に構築されます。 製品発見を継続的に行います。チーム全体が収集、利用、アクションできるユーザー インサイトを使用して、全体像と日常の製品に関する意思決定を検証します。
Prolific
prolific.co
オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX リサーチは正しく行われました。 UserZoom の UX Insights System を使用すると、より深く、より迅速に調査して、製品開発ライフサイクル全体を通じて優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを提供できます。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy は、次世代の洞察を提供する企業です。 Gen. AI を活用した GetWhy のエンドツーエンド インサイト プラットフォームは、クラス最高品質の消費者インサイトを、前例のないスピードで、従来のインサイト企業の数分の 1 のコストで提供します。 GetWhy は、マーケティングのアイデア、コンセプト、コンテンツを視聴者の前に提示し、動画での反応を集めて実用的な洞察を生み出します。当社は、Gen AI プラットフォームをトレーニングして、人間が行うには数日かかるタスクを数分以内に実行します。 - 音声の文字起こし、 - 感情およびセンチメント分析の実施、 - 選択した数のビデオイ...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
最初のユーザー テストはわずか数分で設定でき、最初の結果は数時間で得られます。 Userbrain は、製品に何が機能し、何が機能していないのかを把握するための近道です。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak は、どんな課題に直面してもすぐに解決できる UX リサーチ プラットフォームです。ウェブサイト、アプリ、プロトタイプに関してユーザーが何を考え、感じているか疑問に思ったことがあるとしても、もう推測する必要はありません。 UXtweak プラットフォームを通じて利用できるツールは数多くあります。これには、複雑な Web サイト テスト、セッション記録、カード ソート、ツリー テスト、モバイル テスト、プロトタイプ テスト、競合ユーザビリティ テストなどが含まれます。これらのツールを使用すると、ユーザーの視点から Web サイトを調査し、ユーザーにとって何が最も重要かを判断できます...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
データに裏付けられた、より優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを構築します。 専用のユーザー調査ツールのスイートを使用して、Web サイトのアーキテクチャからプロトタイプの設計まで、あらゆるものを迅速かつ簡単にテストします。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
こんにちは、こんにちは、初めまして。私たちは Marvin です。定性データ分析プラットフォームおよびリサーチ リポジトリは、すべての顧客知識を一元化し、ユーザー中心の製品を設計できるように設計されています。高度な AI を活用して調査の退屈な部分を自動化するため、ユーザーは豊富なユーザー インサイトを自由に整理、分析、発見、共有できます。 heyMarvin.com にアクセスしてデモを予約し、お客様が「非常に印象的 - UX 研究分野における大きな変化」と呼んでいる新機能をご覧ください。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Userback
userback.io
#1 ビジュアル ユーザー フィードバック プラットフォーム ユーザーのフィードバックは [@#!#+$?%] 難しいです。そのため、20,000 を超えるソフトウェア チームが、収集から終了までのフィードバック ループを自動化、合理化、構造化するために Userback を選択しています。 - コンテキストに応じたアプリ内ビデオと画面キャプチャを使用してフィードバックを充実させます - ユーザーが本当に必要とする機能と修正を優先します - 既存のワークフローとプロジェクト プラットフォームに統合
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate は、顧客や従業員からのフィードバックのための包括的なソリューションを提供します。実用的な洞察を取得し、データに基づいた意思決定を行います。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO は、急成長する企業が実験やコンバージョン率の最適化に使用する市場をリードする A/B テスト ツールです。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku は、訪問者の記録、ヒートマップ、フィードバック ウィジェット、A/B テストなどを使用して、高パフォーマンスのユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成するのに役立つツールのセットです。
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions de...
Ethnio
ethn.io
Ethnio is a UX research recruiting, scheduling, incentives, and participant management CRM. The most powerful user research CRM, Ethnio was built by UX Researchers to cover all your research operations needs
YOMO
yomoai.com
YOMO is an innovative AI-driven SaaS platform engineered to revolutionize the way businesses interact with and benefit from their meetings. It stands out as a comprehensive solution for enhancing meeting productivity and decision-making in the SaaS and startup sectors. At its core, YOMO offers seaml...
Lightster
lightster.co
Lightster is the only platform that instantly surrounds you with potential customers that can test your product, tell you about their pain-points, and give you their feedback. What you can do on Lightster: - Conduct customer discovery sessions. - Test product designs & prototypes. - Brainstorm ideas...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT は、顧客とのやり取りを製品の洞察に変える、AI を活用した製品発見プラットフォームです。 NEXT は顧客とのやり取りを収集し、これらのやり取りを正確に理解し、チームが日々の製品に関する意思決定や大局的なアイデアを検証するために使用する証拠に基づいた洞察を提供します。結果？ - より良い製品を構築します。 - 製品が市場に適合するまでの時間を短縮します。 - 開発コストを最大 50% 削減 Deloitte、Autodesk、Bosch、およびその他の何百もの組織が NEXT を使用して、顧客にあらゆる意思決定を委ねています。 詳細については、www.nextapp.co をご覧く...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy はユーザー調査プラットフォームです。 UXArmy を使用すると、ユーザー テストの作成には数分かかり、テストの開始から数時間以内にユーザーの応答が流れ始めます。 UXArmy オンライン ユーザビリティ テストは、テスターが設定された指示とタスクに従うときの画面ビデオをキャプチャします。ユーザーの画面を見て、Web サイトやモバイル アプリ内を移動するときに声を出して考えているのを聞くことができます。テスト結果を確認しながら、ビデオを編集して主要な結果の短いクリップを作成できます。ベンダーによれば、ビデオ フィードバックを製品マネージャー、開発者、マーケティング リーダーと共有...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (正式名称 UsabilityHub) は、企業が視聴者を採用、調査、インタビューし、理解することで、より良いエクスペリエンスを生み出すことができるリモート ユーザー調査プラットフォームです。最高のチームは Lyssna を使用することで、視聴者を深く理解し、より早く正しい方向に進むことができます。
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Wynter
wynter.com
Winter では、対象顧客からのフィードバックを提供します。 B2B SaaS ICP が何を考えているか、何を望んでいるのか、彼らの悩み、望ましい利益、やるべき仕事は何か ⦿ マーケティングと製品メッセージが彼らにどのように共鳴しているか Wynter は、B2B 企業が市場フィードバック ループをスピードアップし、コンバージョンを促進するのに役立ちます最適な顧客をさらに増やす。これは、ターゲット市場の人々がどのように考えているか、そしてあなたのメッセージがどのように人々の共感を呼んでいるかを知る最も簡単な方法です。検証済みの B2B オーディエンス: 役職、業界、企業規模ごとのターゲット...
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious により、製品企業は、より深いユーザー調査をより迅速に行うことができます。 この製品により、製品チームは、参加者が対象の Web/アプリ/プロトタイプを使用している間に、ビデオ、音声、画面共有を通じて洞察を収集できます。 UserStudy の参加者パネルを通じて参加者の迅速な募集を行うことができるため、チームは次のことを行うことができます。洞察を生み出すことに重点を置く
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
Voxpopme では、必要な洞察を手頃なコストで迅速に得るために品質を犠牲にするべきではないと考えています。インサイト チームは、限られたリソースで重要なビジネス上の質問に対して信頼できる回答を提供するという大きなプレッシャーにさらされています。お手伝いします。 Voxpopme は、定性的なデータを収集、一元管理、分析することにより、インサイト チームを変革します。 Voxpopme の定性的インサイト プラットフォームは、当社の完全なビデオ調査ツールであるビデオ サーベイの速度と、当社の IDI およびフォーカス グループ製品であるライブ インタビューの深み、および 60 倍高速な分析を...
Forsta
forsta.com
Press Ganey の企業である Forsta は、CX (カスタマー エクスペリエンス)、従業員エクスペリエンス (EX)、市場調査の間のサイロを打破する包括的なエクスペリエンスおよびリサーチ テクノロジ プラットフォームである HX (ヒューマン エクスペリエンス) プラットフォームを強化し、企業が視聴者の体験をより深く、より完全に理解することができます。 HX プラットフォームはデータを収集および分析し、その結果を共有可能なアクションに変換して、意思決定に情報を提供し、成長を促進します。 Forsta のテクノロジーは、専門コンサルタントのチームと連携して、金融サービス、ヘルスケア、...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline は、消費者向けインターネット企業向けのアプリ内エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。製品チームとマーケティング チームは、高度にカスタマイズ可能なアプリ内メッセージやナッジを構成して、機能の導入を改善し、コンバージョンを促進できます。完全ノーコード。
Indeemo
indeemo.com
当社の AI を活用した瞬間ビデオリサーチプラットフォームにより、MR、UX、CX チームは日常生活の文脈で人、製品、体験を理解できるようになります。当社がサポートする研究者、デザイナー、プロダクト マネージャーは、B2C および B2B のコンテキストで Indeemo を使用して、次のようなさまざまなディスカバリー リサーチ手法を行っています。 - 購入までの道のり - 購入者の意思決定プロセス 混合法リサーチ - インタビュー/フォーカス グループの事前タスク - ビデオ ユーザビリティ/エクスペリエンス リサーチによるセグメンテーション/ユーザー ペルソナの実現 - 製品テスト/IHU...
Zinklar
zinklar.com
リアルタイムで結果を提供し、Consumer Insights を世界中のブランドにとって日常的なソリューションに変える SaaS プラットフォーム。従来は市場調査機関を通じて取得していた製品を、年間サブスクリプションベースでブランドに提供します。シンプルかつ簡単で、専門の研究者チームの支援により、ブランドはいつでもどこでも消費者と対話でき、消費との距離が近いため、行動や態度に関する独自の最高品質の洞察を得ることができます。
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide は、Dig Insights の消費者専門家によって構築され、継続的に改善されている SaaS プラットフォームです。 Upsiide を使用すると、イノベーションのアイデアをより効率的かつ効果的に洗練し、検証することができます。 ... さらに表示 イノベーション プロセスを Upsiide プラットフォームに移行した組織は、市場投入までの時間が大幅に短縮され、市場での成功が大幅に向上しました。イノベーションは多くの場合、新製品と関連付けられます。しかし、イノベーションはさらに幅広く、新製品、新しいバリアント、新機能、新しいサービス、新しいクレーム、新しいコミュニケーションな...
Survicate
survicate.com
顧客のフィードバックを数週間ではなく数分で大規模に収集できる、簡単なアンケート ソフトウェアです。なぜなら、顧客からのフィードバックはそれほど複雑なものではないからです。 Survicate は、セットアップ、カスタマイズ、統合が簡単である点で高く評価されています。