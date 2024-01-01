代替案 - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
どこでも望むデジタル体験 #1 ヘッドレス CMS を搭載した唯一の完全自動コンポーザブル DXP を使用して、ビジネスをより多くの場所に連れて行きましょう
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) は、開発者や企業が 3D コンテンツを保存、保護し、組織内外でリアルタイムに共有するための 3D 資産管理プラットフォームです。当社は、3D ファーストのコンテンツ管理システム (CMS) と配信ネットワーク (CDN)、資産圧縮および変換ツール、および開発者や組織が 3D コンテンツをリアルタイムで管理、処理、ストリーミングできるようにするスケーラブルな BaaS インフラストラクチャを提供します。デバイス。当社は、当社のプラットフォームを使用してリアルタイム 3D エクスペリエンス (ヘルスケア、エンターテイメント、小売、ゲーム、マーケティン...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: XR ソリューションで未来に革命を起こす 会社概要 デンマークの活気ある都市オーフスに位置する SynergyXR は、拡張現実 (XR) 環境におけるイノベーションの先駆者として立っています。製造およびエネルギー分野への深い理解から生まれた当社は、拡張現実ツールと仮想現実ツールをビジネス テクノロジーの最前線にもたらすことに特化した強力な勢力に成長しました。私たちの専門知識は、未来的なソリューションの構築だけではありません。それは、今日のダイナミックなビジネス ニーズに合わせて、アクセスしやすく実用的なものにすることにあります。最先端の機能 SynergyXR では、単...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens は、現場でホログラフィック データを正確に位置合わせすることにより、プロジェクト調整に複合現実を利用し、作業員が物理環境のコンテキストに重ねてモデルを確認できるようにします。