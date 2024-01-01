代替案 - Connectio
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory の強力な AI により、テキストを使用してプロ品質のビデオを作成および編集できます。技術的なスキルやソフトウェアのダウンロードは必要ありません。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ は、YouTube やその他の分野で視聴者をより速く増やすために必要なツールと知識を取得するのに役立ちます。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl を使用すると、中小企業はプロ並みのアニメーション ビデオ、コラージュ、スライドショー、レイヤー化された静止画像投稿を数分で作成できるほか、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter、YouTube に即座にスケジュールを設定したり投稿したりすることができます。すべて使いやすいモバイルおよびデスクトップのブラウザ アプリを使用します。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI により、ブランド言語でビデオ、カルーセル、単一画像の投稿を生成して共有します。
Bio Link
bio.link
バイオリンクを使用すると、Web サイト、ショップ、ブログ、ソーシャル投稿、ビデオなど、すべてのページにリンクできるため、視聴者がすべてのコンテンツを見つけやすくなります。 Instagram、Twitter、TikTok などのプラットフォームでは、プロフィール内に使用できるリンクは 1 つだけです。 Bio Link を使用すると、単一のリンクを使用してすべてのページをお気に入りのプラットフォームに追加できます。また、信じられないほど高速で、驚くほどエレガントで、クリックに最適化されており、分析、テーマ、埋め込みなどの機能を永久に無料でお楽しみいただけます。
Submagic
submagic.co
AI を活用したキャプションでビデオを強化 🚀 完璧な絵文字とインテリジェントに強調表示されたキーワードを備えた簡単なキャプション。すべて AI によって生成されます。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
WordPress 用の完全にカスタマイズ可能なソーシャル メディア フィード プラグイン。 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube のフィードを表示 - 130 万人のユーザーに信頼されています。
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress ウェブサイトとブログのソーシャル メディア オートメーション。 Twitter、Facebook、LinkedIn、Instagram、Pinterest などの複数のソーシャル プラットフォームにコンテンツを自動投稿、再共有、クロス投稿、自動スケジュール設定します。 WordPress コンテンツやブログ投稿、または他のソースからのテキスト、画像、リンク、ビデオをソーシャル メディア投稿として自動的に共有します。 Blog2Social は、ソーシャル メディア管理をより迅速かつ簡単にするための多くのオプションを提供します。
Inflact
inflact.com
インスタグラム用のマーケティング ツールキット スマート ツールを使用して Instagram アカウントをビジネスに適応させます。ターゲット ユーザーを構築し、クライアントと関わり、コンテンツを計画します。 3 つのステップで、潜在的な顧客が貴社の製品を発見し、ブランド ロイヤルティを構築できるように支援します。
Inksprout
inksprout.co
AI を活用したキャプションを使用して、ブログから数秒で魅力的な一口サイズのソーシャル ビデオを作成します。
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
メディア運営を保護し、誤った広告支出を防止 - メディア購入者向けの効率的な異常検出により、キャンペーンを無駄な支出から保護し、ROI を最大化します。 予算が間違っていますか？ターゲティングが間違っていますか？アカウントがハッキングされましたか? これらは、広告運用チームが日々直面しなければならない落とし穴のほんの一例です。より多くの DSP を使用して、より多くのキャンペーンをより短時間で公開すると、エラーが発生するリスクが高くなります。たとえ小さなエラーであっても、メディア予算や顧客の信頼に多大な影響を与える可能性があります。当社の異常検出エンジンは、広告運用チームが間違いを回避し、メ...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting は、広告主が何千もの隠れた Facebook の興味を見つけるのに役立つ Facebook の興味のターゲティング ツールです。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio は、黒人女性が所有および主導するスタートアップ企業です。 Link-in-Bio スペースの創始者 3 社のうちの 1 つであり、次のとおりです。 * 作成者/ユーザーの点で世界で 2 番目に大きいリンクインバイオ サービスです。 * ドメインが含まれます: Lnk.bio、Lnk.at、Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio は、最も人気があり、最も強力なバイオ URL のリンクであり、Google のオーガニック検索で最初の結果になります。 * Lnk.at は、エンゲージメントを高め、トラフィックを促進する最も効果的で人気のある URL です。 * Ln.ki は、リンクインバ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page では、自己紹介リンクで販売することができます。 Stripe と Paypal との統合により、ファンの寄付、有料リクエストを集め、製品や会員権を限定コンテンツに販売することができます。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed は、Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google レビュー、Airbnb、21+ Networks などのソーシャル メディア ネットワークからユーザーが作成した魅力的なコンテンツを収集して表示するソーシャル メディア アグリゲーターです。厳選されたコンテンツは、ウィジェットを介して Web サイト上のカスタマイズされたソーシャル ウォールとして埋め込まれます。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface は、ブランドが単一のプラットフォームを通じてインフルエンサー マーケティング、従業員および顧客の擁護キャンペーンを実行し、マーケティング ROI を最大化するための SaaS ツールです。 Keepface は米国、MENA、アジアで急速に成長しており、35 か国の約 40 万人の登録インフルエンサー、550 のキャンペーン、Leo Burnett、Starcom、Havas、P&G、Danone、Mars、McDonald's、Microsoft、Samsung、PepsiCo、UNDP を含む 2,800 のクライアントを抱えています。 、 などなど。当社のエッジツーエッ...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 は、ブランドがクリエイターのワークフローを強化するのに役立ちます。 galleri5 の分析、マーケティング、コマースにわたる業界をリードするソリューション スイートは、H&M、MANGO、Nautica、Myntra などのブランドから信頼されており、長年にわたって何万ものクリエイターが才能を収益化できるようにしています。
Curator
curator.io
ソーシャル フィードをサイトに無料で追加する最も簡単な方法 Curator は、コンテンツの収集と表示を支援する永久無料のソーシャル メディア アグリゲーターです。フィードの設定は 5 分以内に完了します。
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI は、LinkedIn 上で見込み客と大規模に関わり合うためのコメントを作成します。コメントを書く時間を節約して見込み客を惹きつけ、タッチポイントを追加するたびにより迅速なコンバージョンを達成します。