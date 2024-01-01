代替案 - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly は、組織がファンを作成することを目的としてストーリーを公開、配布、所有するのを支援するストーリーテリング プラットフォームです。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack を使用して、ジャーナリストを見つけ、あなたの記事について報道陣を獲得し、ニュースを監視し、PR の影響について報告します。ジャーナリストはポートフォリオを構築し、キャリアを加速できます。
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
ウィジキーとは何ですか？ Wizikey はメディア監視および PR ソフトウェアです。これは、企業がさまざまなメディアにわたるメディアをトレンドとともにモニタリングし、世界中の競争インテリジェンスやプレスリリース配信に関する洞察を得るのに役立ちます。また、PR 専門家が適切な記者を見つけ、カスタマイズされたピッチを送信し、メディアの報道や洞察を収集して評価するのにも役立ちます。より良いブランドを構築するために、HUL、eBay、UserTesting、OYO などの大手企業や世界中の 1,000 人以上のユーザーから信頼されています。 Wizikey では、ニュース インサイト、メディア モ...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM は、広報管理テクノロジーを使用してアーンド メディアを再考しています。 PRM プラットフォームを使用すると、マーケティングおよびコミュニケーションの専門家は、ストーリーを売り込むのに適切なメディアを見つけ、メディア関係やキャンペーンを管理し、ブランドの報道内容や声のシェアを監視し、アーンドメディアの取り組みによるビジネスへの影響を簡単に測定できます。 Propel には、Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify、その他の大手ブランドや代理店を含む 150 を超える顧客がいます。 2019 年に設立された Propel はテルアビブに本社を置き、ニュ...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
オンライン PR の効果を実感してください!ブランドについて何が言われているかを監視し、ストーリーを作成し、視聴者を特定して関与させ、結果を分析します。