代替案 - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
クロードは、規模に関係なくタスクをサポートする次世代の AI アシスタントです。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
未来を築くAIコミュニティ。機械学習のリファレンス オープンソースを活用した最先端のモデルを構築、トレーニング、デプロイします。
scite.ai
scite.ai
scite は、研究者がスマート引用を通じて科学論文をよりよく発見し、理解するのに役立つツールです。 スマート引用を使用すると、ユーザーは、引用のコンテキストと、引用された主張の支持証拠または対照証拠を提供するかどうかを説明する分類を提供することで、科学論文がどのように引用されているかを確認できます。 800m を超えるスマート引用を検索します。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI ナレーションと AI ビデオ ジェネレーター。 俳優、カメラ、オーディオ機器の雇用にお金をかけずに、次のプロフェッショナルなオーディオビジュアル コンテンツを制作します。
AfforAI
afforai.com
生産性を最大化するための第二の脳。 Afforai は、複数のソースから情報を検索、要約、翻訳して、信頼できる調査を生成する AI チャットボットです。膨大な研究文書をドライなコンプライアンス要件のスタックに入力し、必要な重要な結果を抽出します。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn を使用すると、顧客フィードバックのクリーニング、ラベル付け、視覚化をすべて 1 か所で簡単に行うことができます。 最先端の人工知能を搭載。
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
企業のためのヒューマン インテリジェンス。 Symbl.ai の会話理解および生成 AI テクノロジーは、人間の会話の可能性を最大限に引き出し、目標を達成します。
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
すべてのテキスト分析ニーズに単一の API で対応します。 Tinq.ai はシンプルな自然言語処理ツールです。プロジェクト内でテキスト分析を簡単に実装するのに役立ちます。
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
大規模な Web データ抽出 JavaScript の実行、ヘッドレス ブラウザー、またはブロックされることを心配することなく、Web サイトをスクレイピングします。 ニュースやブログ記事を構造化データに変換するなど...
Convai
convai.com
ゲームや仮想世界のアプリケーションで、キャラクターに人間のような会話機能を持たせることができます。