Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. From Marketing (prospect engagement & content curation), to Sales (proposal management and e-signature), to Client Care (customer onboarding & relationship management), to Expansion (upgrades & renewal), ClientPoint helps you build stronger, more valuable business relationships. Integrations: Salesforce, Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, DocuSign, RightSignature, Sertify

ウェブサイト： clientpoint.net

免責事項：WebCatalogはClientPointによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。