ChatrHub
There’s a better way to service your customers. Simple yet powerful omnichannel solutions to engage customers quickly and cost-effectively. ChatrHub is an omnichannel A.I. chatbot and live-agent solution. Integrate your phones, text messages, website widget, social media, email, and team chat into one human and A.I. powered platform.
免責事項：WebCatalogはChatrHubによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。