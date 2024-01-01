代替案 - CarrierSource
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
SparkToro
sparktoro.com
私たちの使命は、視聴者に届く Web サイト、ブログ、ポッドキャスト、ソーシャル アカウント、出版物を簡単に見つけられるようにすることです。
TechInsights
techinsights.com
権威ある半導体およびマイクロエレクトロニクス インテリジェンス プラットフォーム。
Taloflow
taloflow.ai
Taloflow は、お客様のユースケースに最適なクラウド インフラストラクチャと API 製品を特定し、重要な意思決定ごとに数週間に及ぶ骨の折れる分析を節約します。
teQatlas
teqatlas.com
TeQatlas is the Augmented Investment Intelligence Platform aimed to fully integrate and streamline the entire investing process - from deal origination, execution, monitoring to exiting for investors, on one hand, and to streamline repetitive capital raising for entrepreneurs at different stages on ...
SPEEDA Edge
sp-edge.com
Experience the transformational power of SPEEDA Edge, an ground-breaking innovation research hub that redefines efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Combining expert analysts, robust data engineering, and global operations in the US, Japan, and Sri Lanka, SPEEDA Edge empowers exploration across 1000+ ...
Lumose Marketplace
lumosemarketplace.com
Lumose Marketplace は、小規模法律事務所向けに厳選されたソフトウェア、ツール、サービスの比較プラットフォームです。 Lumose Marketplace の目標は、クライアント ポータル ソフトウェアからパラリーガル人材紹介サービスまで、弁護士に自社のサプライヤーを購入するための最良の選択肢を提供することです。 Lumose Marketplace のリストは、訪問者が製品/サービスが適合するかどうかを判断するために必要な最も重要な情報のみをできるだけ早く伝えるように設計されています。
EBSCO Information Services
ebsco.com
EBSCO Information Services は、ディスカバリー、ジャーナルおよび電子パッケージ サービス、研究データベース、電子書籍、デジタル アーカイブ、ヘルスケア リソース、企業リソース、読者向けアドバイスなどを含む、機関向け情報リソースの大手プロバイダーです。 EBSCO は、学術機関、学校、公共図書館に加え、病院、医療機関、企業、政府機関の研究ニーズに応えます。
buyr
buyr.com
Buyr.com is the new way to shop, it is easy to use and it allows you to shop based on product, not store. Buyr.com have built a patented algorithm to get you the best prices. At first glance, buyr.com may appear similar to many other e-commerce business platforms, where Buyr.com differs from the o...
Baymard
baymard.com
Baymard Institute は、130,000 時間以上の大規模な UX リサーチを提供します。これにより、どのようなデザインがユーザビリティの問題を引き起こすのか、「最先端」のユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成する方法、業界をリードするサイトと比較して UX パフォーマンスがどのように比較されるかを明らかにします。 この調査は、記事、ベンチマーク、UX ケーススタディ、ページ デザインのウォークスルーとして、広範な Baymard Premium 調査カタログに掲載されています。 Baymard の調査は、80 か国以上の 3,000 社を超える電子商取引企業、研究者、UX デザイ...
Batimatech
batimatech.com
Batimatech は、建設、テクノロジー、持続可能性コミュニティの触媒として機能する非営利組織 (NPO) であり、その使命は、Batimatech のビジネス エコシステムと組織における革新、コラボレーション、俊敏性、および最高のデジタル ソリューションの統合を促進することです。
ABI Research
abiresearch.com
ABI Research は、世界中のテクノロジー リーダー、イノベーター、意思決定者に実用的な研究と戦略的ガイダンスを提供するグローバル テクノロジー インテリジェンス企業です。 ABI Research は、エンドマーケット企業と企業が交差する場所に独自の位置を占めています。 テクノロジー ソリューション プロバイダーは、テクノロジーの導入を成功させ、顧客を引きつけて維持することが実証された戦略を提供することで、これら 2 つのセグメントをシームレスに接続する架け橋として機能します。
Pangea.ai
pangea.ai
技術チームの雇用は、依然として企業が直面する最大のビジネス課題の 1 つです。 Pangea.ai は、より迅速かつ簡素化された採用を実現するために、一流の審査を受けた開発代理店を集約することで、細分化された人材市場における採用の困難を解決します。 あらゆるニーズに合わせた柔軟な採用オプション。 * プロジェクトベースで製品を構築します * 開発ポッド全体を立ち上げる * エンジニアリングチーム増強サービス 仕組み: Pangea.ai のセルフサービス インスタント マッチを使用して、ニーズに合った代理店を見つけたり、プロジェクトの提案を調達できるチーム メンバーの 1 人と接続したりす...
Omdia
omdia.com
Omdia is a global analyst and advisory leader that helps you connect the dots across the technology ecosystem. Omdia's deep knowledge of tech markets combined with Omdia's actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.
Nucleus Research
nucleusresearch.com
Nucleus Research is the only provider of case-based technology research. Nucleus Research delivers the insight, benchmarks, and facts that allow Nucleus Research's clients to make the right technology decisions, every day. Nucleus Research's research approach builds on in-depth assessments of actual...
MyCloudBazaar
mycloudbazaar.com
Mycloudbazaar.com は、最高のクラウド ソリューション ビジネス ソフトウェアとインフラストラクチャを提供するオンライン、発見、推奨、トランザクション プラットフォームであり、コストの節約にも役立ちます。 MyCloudbazaar は、シングル サインオン、統合された請求書、および従量課金モデルを備えた 1 つの集中化された使いやすく直感的なマーケットプレイスでソフトウェア アプリケーションを検索、発見、比較、購入、管理する機能をエンド ユーザーに提供します。 MyCloudbazaar は、ビジネス ソフトウェアおよびインフラストラクチャ ソリューションの無料コンサルテ...
mTab
mtab.com
mTab は、受賞歴のある市場洞察プラットフォームであり、データ主導型の大手企業が信頼しています。 mTab プラットフォームは、データ ソースを合理化されたストーリーに変換し、ブランドが顧客や競合他社をより深く理解し、意思決定を強化し、優れたエクスペリエンスを提供できるようにします。
digitGaps
digitgaps.com
digitalGaps は、カリフォルニアに本拠を置くグローバル マーケット インテリジェンス企業で、Fortune Global 500 に選ばれ、Forbes Global 2000 および Global RepTrak 100 に選ばれたパートナーでもあります。さらに、業界および 80 の市場にわたる専門家や研究者に対するカスタム調査も提供します。 digitalGaps は、すべてのデータと評価が正確、正直、公平であることを保証する厳格な方法論を使用することで、実用的な洞察と専門知識を通じてクライアントに価値を提供すると信じています。 digitalGaps は経営陣と協力して、経営陣...
Constellation Research
constellationr.com
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley delivering strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of exponential technologies.
Clarivate
clarivate.com
Clarivate は、世界をリードする情報サービス プロバイダーです。 Clarivate は、人々や組織を信頼できるインテリジェンスに結び付け、視点、仕事、そして世界を変革します。当社のサブスクリプションベースおよびテクノロジーベースのソリューションは、深い分野の専門知識と結合しており、学術界と政府、ライフサイエンスとヘルスケア、知的財産の分野をカバーしています。
Appwiki
appwiki.nl
Appwiki は、オランダでナンバー 1 のソフトウェア アドバイス Web サイトです。自営業者、中小企業の起業家から大企業の意思決定者に至るまで、オランダの企業はそこからビジネス ソフトウェアを見つけて選択しています。これは、Appwiki の調査と背景、ユーザーのレビュー、ソフトウェアの機能に基づいて行われます。 オランダには、非常に大きなメリットがあるため、Excel などのプログラムからクラウド ソフトウェアに切り替えたいと考えている起業家が大勢います。供給量が多いため、木を見て森を見られなくなっている起業家もいます。 Appwiki は、このグループと起業家向けのガイドであり、...
SaaS Invaders
saasinvaders.com
SaaS Invaders is a private sales website of SaaS web tools for Startups! Every week SaaS Invaders helps you to discover a selection of 4 web tools with great discount. You just need to register for free and then you can enjoy apps very useful for your business with very interesting pricing. Come to ...
TechJockey
techjockey.com
Techjockey.com is the world's first online Software-Store that helps you compare and choose the right software for your needs. Techjockey.com is a team of IT Ninjas having decades of expertise in cross-platform skills and quality-integrated techniques for software product analysis. With a team of e...
TradeWheel.com
tradewheel.com
TradeWheel.com is a massive online trading platform that is skillfully bringing you a wide range of exporters and manufactures belonging to diverse backgrounds from across the globe. Tradewheel.com is the most prominent leading platform for global traders to meet and come together to strengthen cro...
Experts Exchange
go.experts-exchange.com
Experts Exchange は、世界中のテクノロジー専門家の成長と成功を促進します。 400 万件以上のテクノロジ ソリューションを収録した Experts Exchange データベースでより迅速に問題を解決し、研究された記事やビデオでテクノロジ スキルを学び、Experts Exchange の広範なグローバル ネットワークでキャリアを築きましょう。
GigaOM
gigaom.com
Gigaom helps today's business person make sense of the enormous technological changes that are sweeping our world. Gigaom does this through webinars, analysis and industry-leading research. More than 2 million monthly unique readers turn to Gigaom to better understand major technology disruptions an...
Olive
olive.app
Experience the future of IT decision-making and software sourcing with Olive. Olive is the only software sourcing platform that combines the power of AI with human expertise to help you make better decisions. Olive's platform empowers you to centralize your RFx process, collect insights, evaluate ...
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional は、顧客の生産性の向上、意思決定と結果の改善、世界中の法の支配の推進を支援する法律、規制、ビジネス情報と分析を提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。 LexisNexis は、弁護士が訴訟に勝ち、業務をより効率的に管理し、クライアントにより良いサービスを提供し、業務を拡大できるよう支援します。 LexisNexis は、企業が市場をより深く理解し、ブランドと競合を監視し、ビジネス リスクを軽減できるよう支援します。 LexisNexis は大学と協力して学生を教育し、法律を利用しやすくし、法的インフラを強化することで政府や裁判所と...
IDC
idc.com
IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchase...
Forrester
forrester.com
Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Forrester helps leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and...
Gartner
gartner.com
Gartner は、主要な取り組みに関して十分な情報に基づいた意思決定ができるよう、世界のテクノロジー ビジネス リーダーにテクノロジー調査を提供しています。
ExpertFile
expertfile.com
ExpertFile は、クラウドベースのマネージド サービスおよびエキスパート検索エンジンであり、組織が専門知識コンテンツを使用して潜在顧客からの高品質なインバウンド エンゲージメントを促進するのに役立ちます。 ExpertFile のソリューションは、検索ランクを向上させ、市場の可視性を高め、信頼できる専門情報源と、ビジネスの見通し、報道機関、研究者、政府機関、一般の人々など、信頼できる事実に基づいた情報を求める視聴者との間のより迅速なつながりを促進するのに役立ちます。同社はニューヨーク、ロサンゼルス、トロント、ロンドンに拠点を置いています。