WebCatalog

camelQA

camelQA

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：camelqa.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるcamelQAのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.

ウェブサイト： camelqa.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはcamelQAによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

QualityX

QualityX

qualityx.io

Visual Studio App Center

Visual Studio App Center

appcenter.ms

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Qase

Qase

qase.io

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

PrepAI

PrepAI

prepai.io

Expo

Expo

expo.dev

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Wondershare Virbo

Wondershare Virbo

virbo.wondershare.com

Flangapp

Flangapp

flangapp.com

Appetize.io

Appetize.io

appetize.io

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.