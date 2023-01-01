代替案 - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo は、CRM、電子商取引、請求、会計、製造、倉庫、プロジェクト管理、在庫管理を含むビジネス管理ソフトウェアです。コミュニティ バージョンは、GNU LGPLv3 に基づいてライセンス供与されたリブレ ソフトウェアです。追加の機能とサービスを備えた独自の「エンタープライズ」バージョンもあります。フレームワークとコア ERP モジュールのソース コードは、ベルギーに本拠を置く Odoo S.A. によってキュレーションされています。
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. は、企業向けのクラウドベースの通信およびコラボレーション ソリューションを提供する米国の上場プロバイダーです。RingCentral CEO の Vlad Shmunis と CTO の Vlad Vendrow が 1999 年に会社を設立しました。RingCentral の投資家には、Doug Leone、Sequoia Capital、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners、DAG...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite は、米国に拠点を置くイベント管理およびチケット販売の Web サイトです。このサービスを使用すると、ユーザーはローカル イベントを参照、作成、宣伝できます。このサービスは、イベントが無料でない限り、オンライン チケット発券サービスと引き換えにイベント主催者に料金を請求します。2006 年に設立され、サンフランシスコに本社を置く Eventbrite は、2012 年に英国に最初の国際オフィスを開設しました。同社は現在、ナッシュビル、ロンドン、コーク、アムステルダム、ダブリン、ベルリン、メルボルン、メンドーサ、マドリード、サンパウロ。同社は2018年9月20日にティッカーシ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
バーチャル サミット、オンライン会議、ハイブリッド イベントに最適なプラットフォームを見つけてください。カスタム エクスペリエンスを通じてエンゲージメントを実現するように設計されています。無料でお試しください！
Whova
whova.com
対面イベント、ハイブリッド イベント、仮想イベント向けのオールインワン イベント管理ソフトウェア
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
イベントをよりスマートに、より良く運営しましょう。 Zoho Backstage は、イベント主催者がカンファレンス、ミートアップ、製品発表会をより効率的かつ効果的に計画および実行できるようにするイベント管理ソフトウェアです。
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo は、世界で最も愛されているイベント ソフトウェアです。当社のプラットフォームは、あらゆる主催者、マーケティング担当者、出展者、参加者がイベントの力を最大限に発揮できるようにします。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
視聴者が気に入るウェビナーを主催しましょう。ダウンロードや手間をかけずに、簡単でカスタマイズ可能なウェビナー ソフトウェアを使用する準備ができている場合は、お帰りください。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor は、あらゆる形式や規模のイベントに対応する、シンプルで無料のイベント チケット発行ソリューションです。無料でサインアップし、初めてのイベントをライブ配信し、チケットをオンラインで販売します。
HeySummit
heysummit.com
美しい仮想イベント、カンファレンス、コースなどを構築して視聴者と関わり、イベントベースのマーケティングを通じてコミュニティを成長させましょう。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast は、魅力的なデジタル イベントや対面イベントを簡単に開催することでマーケティングを変革する、カスタマイズされた B2B イベント プラットフォームです。 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora、Mailchimp などの企業の何千人もの企業 B2B マーケティング担当者が Goldcast を活用して、参加者数を増やし、魅力的なエクスペリエンスを作成し、イベント コンテンツを再利用し、インテント データを活用しています。 Goldcast を使用してイベントを強化し、真の視聴者エンゲージメント、ブランド開発、収益拡大を実現します。基本的なイベントを超えて、ウェビナーや製品...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
頭痛のない、よりスマートな展示会やカンファレンスの運営 Swapcard は、イベントでの収益増加を促進するために構築された、使いやすい登録およびエンゲージメント イベント プラットフォームです。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja を使用すると、心配することなくウェビナーを作成、主催、共有できます。今すぐ始めて、最初のウェビナーを 10 秒で作成してください。
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
イベントやエクスペリエンスを運営および最適化し、ブランドロイヤルティを高め、ROI の向上を促進する、最先端の体験型マーケティング プラットフォームです。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
実際の収益を促進する、より良いイベントを構築します。 どこで開催されるかに関係なく、あらゆるイベントは収益を拡大する機会となります。コンバージョンにつながるウェビナー、ウォッチ パーティー、デモ、カンファレンス、対面イベントなどの単一プラットフォームからのパイプラインを優先します。
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla を使用すると、カスタム登録フォームの設定、電子メールの招待状の送信、キャンセルの管理を 1 か所で行うことができます。イベント参加者はオンラインで登録し、安全なオンライン支払いを行うことができます。
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up は、イベント、メンバーシップ、その他のデジタル ツールを 1 か所から構築し、コミュニティを成長させるのに役立つオールインワン CRM プラットフォームです。 Glue Up のオールインワン プラットフォームには、最高の CRM、イベント管理、メンバーシップ管理、電子メール マーケティング、プロジェクト管理、トレーニング管理、アンケート、財務、その他の生産性ツールが統合されています。 Glue Up のクラウド ソリューションには、組織用とコミュニティ用の 2 つのモバイル アプリが付属しています。このソリューションは、直接会うことが必ずしもできない場合でも、コミュニティによ...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
美しいイベント Web サイトを数分で作成できます。イベント Web サイトを構築し、登録を集め、チケットを販売し、オンラインでイベントを宣伝します。信頼性が高く、安全です。 Nike、MIT、Refinery29 のプランナーを含む、世界中の 100 万人以上の人々から信頼されています。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings は、あらゆる種類と規模のイベントに対応する、シンプルで使いやすいイベント チケット発行ソリューションです。サインアップして、最初のイベントをライブ配信し、チケットをオンラインで販売しましょう。
Worksup
worksup.com
私たちは20年以上にわたりカンファレンスやビジネスイベントを企画してきました。ある時点で、イベント業界のさまざまな課題に直面して、私たちは参加者にとって使いやすく、主催者にとって迅速にセットアップできるイベント プラットフォームを作成することに決めました。現在、当社の専門知識はイベント管理の全領域に及び、シンプルなイベントのライブストリーミング、Q&A、魅力的なタスク、パートナー向けの展示機会、参加者向けのビジネスネットワーキング活動などを提供しています。 Workup は、クライアントから得たフィードバックと創設者の実装経験のおかげで継続的に開発されています。各イベント計画の過程において、W...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent は、ウェビナーとイベント テクノロジーの限界を押し広げることに触発されたイベント プロフェッショナルと A/V スペシャリストで構成されています。当社の製品は企業に優れたエクスペリエンスを提供し、ソフトウェアおよびハードウェア ソリューションを通じて対面、仮想、ハイブリッド イベントを作成するホワイトラベル ソリューションを企業に提供します。すべては 24 時間年中無休の専用カスタマー サービスによってサポートされており、100% 人力で作られています。 InEvent 統合プラットフォームには、ホスピタリティと住宅、旅行と物流、Web ブロードキャスト、ライブ エンゲージメン...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
使いやすい唯一のエンタープライズ グレードのイベント管理プラットフォームを発見してください。次回のバーチャル、ハイブリッド、または対面イベントで私たちがどのようにお手伝いできるかをご覧ください。 Accelevents は、仮想イベント、ハイブリッド イベント、および対面イベントを管理するためのワンストップ ソリューションであり、エンタープライズ グレードの機能と使いやすさを独自に組み合わせて、イベント計画プロセスを合理化します。世界中の 12,500 の組織から信頼されている当社のプラットフォームは、24 時間 365 日のカスタマー サポート、高度なデータ セキュリティ、幅広い機能を備え...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
イベントとウェビナーのための統合プラットフォーム。 複数のツールを統合してイベントのワークフローを簡素化し、優れた出席者のエクスペリエンスと洞察を実現します。
Explara
explara.com
Explara は、クリエイティブな起業家や中小企業がイベント、オンライン販売、コミュニティ、クラウドファンディングから収益を得られるよう支援します。