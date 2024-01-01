WebCatalog

Brinfer

Brinfer

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：brinfer.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるBrinferのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based on each influencer's performance and KPIs. Brands and agencies can find influencers by location, age, type of content, language, or performance. On the other end, influencers can access the campaign brief and submit their application to be part of any campaign. Once selected, they can define all the details together with the brand, all inside the platform, to create the best content and make an impact on their audience.

カテゴリー:

Business
インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム

ウェブサイト： brinfer.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはBrinferによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Impact

Impact

impact.com

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

こちらもおすすめ

Keepface

Keepface

keepface.com

Glewee

Glewee

glewee.com

Publicfast

Publicfast

publicfast.com

Admitad

Admitad

admitad.com

Zeropark

Zeropark

zeropark.com

VoxFeed

VoxFeed

voxfeed.com

Trendpop

Trendpop

trendpop.com

Datafeedwatch

Datafeedwatch

datafeedwatch.com

Legiit

Legiit

legiit.com

influData

influData

infludata.com

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

influencermarketing.ai

TrendSpottr

TrendSpottr

trendspottr.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.