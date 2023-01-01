代替案 - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch は、イギリスのブライトンに本社を置くデジタル消費者インテリジェンス企業です。 Brandwatch は、Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews、BuzzSumo の 6 つの異なる製品を販売しています。 Brandwatch Consumer Research は「セルフサービス アプリケーション」またはサービスとしてのソフトウェアであり、ソーシャル メディア データをアーカイブして、企業にブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを分析するための情報と特定のセグメントを追跡する手段を提供します。このツールの対象範囲には...
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
GWI
gwi.com
GWI を活用したオンデマンドの消費者調査。世界中の消費者データをすぐに利用できるので、視聴者を瞬時に理解できます。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle は、すべてのマーケティング担当者と広告主が利用できるデジタル広告ソフトウェアです。私たちはデジタル広告を簡単かつシンプルにします。詳細については、こちらをご覧ください。
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI はビッグ データ ベースのソフトウェアとツールを構築し、リーダーがより適切な意思決定を行い、イニシアチブやキャンペーンを自動化してリソースを最大化し、可能な限り最大の利益を得ることができるようにします。