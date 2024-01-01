代替案 - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks は、Apache Spark のオリジナルの作成者によって設立された会社です。 Databricks は、Scala 上に構築されたオープンソースの分散コンピューティング フレームワークである Apache Spark の作成に携わったカリフォルニア大学バークレー校の AMPLab プロジェクトから生まれました。 Databricks は、Spark を操作するための Web ベースのプラットフォームを開発し、自動化されたクラスター管理と IPython スタイルのノートブックを提供します。 Databricks プラットフォームの構築に加えて、同社は Spark に関す...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
データ サイエンティストと研究者向けの管理ノートブック。
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku は、2013 年に設立された人工知能 (AI) および機械学習の企業です。2019 年 12 月、Dataiku は、Alphabet Inc. が資金提供する後期成長ベンチャーキャピタルファンドである CapitalG が投資家として参加したことを発表しました。評価額14億ドルのユニコーンの地位を獲得しました。 Dataiku は現在、ニューヨーク、パリ、ロンドン、ミュンヘン、シドニー、シンガポール、ドバイにオフィスを構え、世界中で 500 人以上の従業員を擁しています。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex は、データ サイエンスと分析のための最新のデータ プラットフォームです。共同作業が可能なノートブック、美しいデータ アプリ、エンタープライズ グレードのセキュリティ。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® は、データを使用して問題を解決し、新しい目標を達成し、重要なビジネス ニーズに対処するのに役立ちます。すべてはここから始まります。 AI 戦略をサポートするデータ統合および分析ソリューションの業界リーダーです。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta のオープン データ配信プラットフォームは、複数の複雑なエンタープライズ システムからのデータへのアクセスを簡素化し、組織データの価値を最大限に引き出し、分析にすぐに利用できるようにします。 GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures、Sorenson Capital の支援を受けて、Incorta は、ミッドマーケットのイノベーターから Broadcom、Comcast、そしてシャッターフライ。詳細については、www.incorta.com をご覧ください。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
DataRobot
datarobot.com
開ける。フレキシブル。チームの AI ニーズに適応するように構築されています。 DataRobot は、すべての生成ワークフローと予測ワークフローを 1 つの強力なプラットフォームにまとめます。ビジネスに必要な AI を迅速に提供し、すべての資産を管理し、世界クラスの AI 専門家を活用します。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ は、シミュレーションおよびデータ分析テクノロジー、スケーラブルな HPC およびクラウド リソースへの動的な共同アクセスをすべて 1 か所で提供します。