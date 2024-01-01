代替案 - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
顧客とのつながり方を再発明します。 ManyChat を使用すると、24 時間年中無休で顧客と関わることができます。今すぐマーケティング オートメーションの力を活用してください。
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot を使用して顧客サービスを自動化し、顧客を販売したり支援したりする機会を逃すことはありません。独自のチャットボットをゼロから構築できます。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。
Drift
drift.com
ドリフトは、企業が企業から購入する新しい方法です。購入を簡単にするために設計された会話型のマーケティングおよび販売ツールを、今すぐ完全無料でお試しください。
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel は、Facebook 用の AI チャットボットを作成するための主要なボット プラットフォームです。 Facebook メッセンジャー ボットをすばやく簡単に作成する方法を学びましょう。コーディングは必要ありません。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox は、WhatsApp のパワーを解放し、共有受信箱、WhatsApp ノーコード チャットボット、WhatsApp ブロードキャストなどでビジネスを拡大するノーコード ワークスペースです。
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified は、企業がパイプラインをより迅速に生成するのに役立ちます。最大の資産である Web サイトを利用して、最も価値のある訪問者を特定し、即座に営業会話を開始し、会議をスケジュールし、アウトバウンドおよび有料トラフィックを変換し、購入意図のシグナルを明らかにします。
Signals
getsignals.ai
ページビューを顧客に変えます。 現在あなたの Web サイトを閲覧している企業を認識し、それらの企業を顧客に変えます。
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI エージェントを構築するための共同プラットフォーム。 チームは Voiceflow を使用して、チャットまたは音声 AI エージェントを共同で、より速く、大規模に設計、テスト、起動します。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
135 以上の言語と 35 以上のチャネルで顧客や従業員とのやり取りを自動化し、低コストで実用的な成果をもたらします。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
人工的ではない会話型 AI。 ビジネスに真の成果をもたらしながら、顧客との有意義でパーソナライズされたつながりを構築します。
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor は、Generative AI と NLP で CX を再定義し、メッセージング チャネルで動的なカスタマー ジャーニーを作成します。当社のローコード/ノーコード CX プラットフォームは、デジタル アシスタントとインテリジェント プロセス オートメーションを統合し、パーソナライズされた目標指向のインタラクションを提供します。これは、スクリプト化された応答を超えて、共感的でカスタマイズされた推奨事項とソリューションを生成し、マーケティング、ビジネス取引、およびサポート業務全体にわたる顧客満足度を向上させます。 ✔ 実績のある成功: フォーチュン 500 企業を含む世界中で 400...