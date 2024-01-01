代替案 - Booksy
FitOn
fitonapp.com
無料のオンデマンド フィットネス クラス、パーソナライズされたワークアウト プラン、ガイド付き瞑想を利用して、いつでもどこでも体重を減らし、健康を維持し、最高の気分を味わいましょう。
Vagaro
vagaro.com
次のサロン、スパ、フィットネスの専門家を見つけてください。レビューを読んで投稿します。ヘアカット、カラーリング、ネイルケア、スキンケア、マッサージ、メイクアップ、パーソナルトレーナー、ヨガ、ピラティスなどをオンラインで24時間365日予約できます。
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.
Manicare
manicare.com.au
Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.